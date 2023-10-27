The Left Is Infected
Everything You Need to Know About Hamas' Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Whither ‘The Onion’ - Leftist Activism Becomes Prioritized Over Humor
Nonprofit Organization Releases 'Detransitioner Bill of Rights'
CNN Gives Queen of Jordan a Platform to Spread Anti-Israel Talking Points
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Tipsheet

Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 27, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

If there was one person happy about the drama that broke out among House Republicans earlier this month, it’s Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY). Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) successful motion to vacate, which booted Speaker Kevin McCarthy over a deal made between the California Republican and House Democrats to avert a government shutdown, led to three weeks of mayhem most in the GOP conference would like to forget. It did provide a shield for Bowman, who faced a backlash over his fire alarm fiasco on the day of the vote to avert the government shutdown. 

Advertisement

Bowman pulled the fire alarm in Cannon, which pushed Republicans to censure or expel the New York liberal, who claimed he was in a rush. He also said he mistook the fire alarm for a button to open the door. It was ridiculous and became a public relations nightmare until the GOP’s internal drama suffocated the story. Was Bowman ever going to get expelled or thrown in jail? He did commit a crime, but none of that was possible. But embarrassing Bowman, a former principal, for being incapable of reading emergency exit and fire alarm signs would have been fun.  

There’s also new video evidence that shows everything the man said in response to this incident was—shocker—a lie (via Daily Caller): 

Recommended

We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Advertisement


New video footage posted on social media Thursday contradicts claims by Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York about why he pulled a fire alarm. 

Bowman pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge stemming from a Sept. 30 incident where he pulled a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office Building. Bowman claimed in a statement released shortly after the incident that he was trying to open the door and got confused, but footage posted on Twitter by Spectrum News NY1 Washington Correspondent Kevin Frey shows Bowman taking down the emergency exit signs. 

[…] 

The 30-second video posted by Frey shows Bowman removing signs from the door, pulling the fire alarm and walking away while holding the signs. Bowman did not appear to make any effort to open the doors in the video. 

“I was trying to get out the door. I was rushing to a vote,” Bowman told reporters Thursday, according to ABC News. “I’m thankful that we have an agreement in place, and I’m thankful that in three months it’s going to be dismissed. And now let’s move on. 

Advertisement


But this story has expired. Bowman will probably pay a fine, and the Democrats can go about their business, which is now about defending Hamas, which murdered over 1,200 Israelis on October 7.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas Madeline Leesman
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Everything You Need to Know About Hamas' Headquarters Katie Pavlich
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Advertisement