Did You Catch What Was Off About This Poll About a Gaza Ceasefire?

I don’t need to read the crosstabs because I know the people polled for this cockamamie survey were overrepresented or made up. Data for Progress is a lefty poll that claims 66 percent want a ceasefire in Gaza and a de-escalation of tensions following Hamas’ vicious terrorist attack on October 7:

Very important poll.



A full 66% (!) of Americans believe the US should call for a ceasefire and de-escalation in Gaza to save lives.



How can it be that only 17 representatives and ZERO senators have signed on to the #CeasefireNow resolution?



Listen to the people, Congress! pic.twitter.com/pKy7r3arvq — Kai Newkirk (@kai_newkirk) October 20, 2023





A new Data for Progress poll, fielded as part of our national omnibus survey from October 18 to 19, finds that 66% of voters “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” with the following statement: The U.S. should call for a ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza. The U.S. should leverage its close diplomatic relationship with Israel to prevent further violence and civilian deaths. This includes 80% of Democrats, 57% of Independents, and 56% of Republicans.

So, we’re meant to believe that in the wake of the reports of over 1,200 Israelis murdered by Hamas, two-thirds of the country doesn’t think they should retaliate or defend themselves. This attack involved over 1,000 Hamas terrorists storming the Gaza border, breaking into people’s homes where they raped, kidnapped, murdered, tortured, and mutilated them. Whole families were wiped out, along with babies that were beheaded and burned. Parents watched as their children had body parts removed.

What the Palestinian terrorists did to the Israeli families before they executed them in their own homes. pic.twitter.com/6wd15cnUXX — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 19, 2023

Sorry, this poll is not believable, especially since similar calls faced boos and jeers. Is Hamas running liberal America’s poll firms, too?

At a pro-Israel rally, Democrat Sen. Ed Markey calls for "de-escalation," even amid the unspeakable crimes committed against innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists.



The crowd immediately starts booing him. pic.twitter.com/5JqPcRT6nQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 10, 2023



