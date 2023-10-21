Former Israeli PM Had This Message for CNN Over Their Gaza Coverage
There's Been an Update in the Case of the Maryland Judge Who Was...
Nero Fiddled, JFK Trysted—The Cuban Missile Crisis
Progressive Squad Member Berates Biden, Democrat Colleagues Over Support for Israel
WH Backpedals Biden Remarks After He Suggests He Wants Israel to Delay Ground...
Look Who's Funding Islamist Extremism in America
Joe Biden Could Help Allies By Stopping Iran’s $40 Billion Cash Pipeline..If Only...
The Left Has Shown Its Moral Bankruptcy
Israel and the Media
Happiness In 25 Words Or Less
When to Believe Islamic Terrorists
No Speaker? No Problem!
Hamas Enablers
Beyond Orwell: The High-Tech Lynching of America, Part I
Tipsheet

Did You Catch What Was Off About This Poll About a Gaza Ceasefire?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 21, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

I don’t need to read the crosstabs because I know the people polled for this cockamamie survey were overrepresented or made up. Data for Progress is a lefty poll that claims 66 percent want a ceasefire in Gaza and a de-escalation of tensions following Hamas’ vicious terrorist attack on October 7:

Advertisement


A new Data for Progress poll, fielded as part of our national omnibus survey from October 18 to 19, finds that 66% of voters “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” with the following statement:   

The U.S. should call for a ceasefire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza. The U.S. should leverage its close diplomatic relationship with Israel to prevent further violence and civilian deaths. 

This includes 80% of Democrats, 57% of Independents, and 56% of Republicans. 

So, we’re meant to believe that in the wake of the reports of over 1,200 Israelis murdered by Hamas, two-thirds of the country doesn’t think they should retaliate or defend themselves. This attack involved over 1,000 Hamas terrorists storming the Gaza border, breaking into people’s homes where they raped, kidnapped, murdered, tortured, and mutilated them. Whole families were wiped out, along with babies that were beheaded and burned. Parents watched as their children had body parts removed. 

Recommended

Look Who's Funding Islamist Extremism in America Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Sorry, this poll is not believable, especially since similar calls faced boos and jeers. Is Hamas running liberal America’s poll firms, too?


 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look Who's Funding Islamist Extremism in America Mia Cathell
There's Been an Update in the Case of the Maryland Judge Who Was Gunned Down in His Driveway Leah Barkoukis
Former Israeli PM Had This Message for CNN Over Their Gaza Coverage Matt Vespa
Does Iran Realize Its Own Growing Danger? Victor Davis Hanson
The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
Seven Republicans Offer to Be Censured to Make Jim Jordan Next Speaker Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look Who's Funding Islamist Extremism in America Mia Cathell
Advertisement