Is This What the Iranian Embassy in Syria Was Referring to With This Cryptic Message?

As Joe Biden travels to Israel, which is about to become a warzone when they invade the Gaza Strip following the devastating and vicious terror attacks committed by Hamas, Iran delivered a cryptic message. The Iranian Embassy in Syria simply tweeted, “Time is Up.” It’s creepy, given the timing. What does it mean?

Embassy for the Iranian Republic in Syria, “Time is Up.” https://t.co/OAp7CR7tpn — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 18, 2023

Germany’s chancellor had to hit the dirt at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv when he and his staff came under rocket attack. While it’s understandable why the president of the United States would travel to Israel right now, it’s not advisable, especially since this powder keg of a region is about to go off.

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz and his Group of Advisors were forced to Evacuate their Aircraft and lay on the Tarmac before being rushed to a Bomb Shelter at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv during a Rocket Barrage launched against the City earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/h06eMEJuge — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2023

But could the cryptic tweet refer to the end of the UN missile embargo?

JUST IN: UN missile embargo on Iran expires as US, E3 decline to trigger snapback of UN sanctions. Huge victory for Iran. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) October 18, 2023

JUST IN: Russia welcomes expiration of UN missile embargo on Iran as US, E3 decline to trigger snapback. https://t.co/Uk2V8IiIAv — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) October 18, 2023

Probably. But given the current circumstances and Tehran's promise to retaliate if Israel invades Gaza, this could mean anything along a terroristic line in the coming days. Also, what the hell—we all just let that lapse?

1. Biden allows the UN missile embargo against Iran to expire



2. Iran warns of imminent “preemptive action” against Israel



3. Hezbollah declares tomorrow a “day of unprecedented anger”



All in the same day pic.twitter.com/tNDXbRrhkH — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 18, 2023



