Tipsheet

Is This What the Iranian Embassy in Syria Was Referring to With This Cryptic Message?

Matt Vespa
October 18, 2023 8:35 AM

As Joe Biden travels to Israel, which is about to become a warzone when they invade the Gaza Strip following the devastating and vicious terror attacks committed by Hamas, Iran delivered a cryptic message. The Iranian Embassy in Syria simply tweeted, “Time is Up.” It’s creepy, given the timing. What does it mean?  

Germany’s chancellor had to hit the dirt at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv when he and his staff came under rocket attack. While it’s understandable why the president of the United States would travel to Israel right now, it’s not advisable, especially since this powder keg of a region is about to go off.  

But could the cryptic tweet refer to the end of the UN missile embargo

Probably. But given the current circumstances and Tehran's promise to retaliate if Israel invades Gaza, this could mean anything along a terroristic line in the coming days. Also, what the hell—we all just let that lapse?


