The Right Needs to Reject Moral Illiteracy
California Crushes Pennsylvania
GOP Candidate: The 2024 Race Is 'Stuck'
Cotton Calls on DHS to 'Immediately Deport' This Group of Foreign Nationals After...
When the Media's Humility Died in Darkness
Nikki Rising
How America Can Avert WWIII
United Nations Is Useless
What Schumer Did Not Say in His Beijing Press Briefing
Jews, Like Palestinians, Are 'Indigenous' to the Middle East
Unilever, Ice Cream & Antisemitism
Mourning in America? What Conservatives Should Understand About 2023
Gag Order Invites Reversal
Time for Israel to Go Nuclear
Tipsheet

Hamas Scored Its First Propaganda Win

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 18, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

A misfire from a rocket attack in Gaza reportedly killed hundreds yesterday. As Spencer wrote, Islamic Jihad’s failed salvo into Israel led to one projectile striking a hospital. Without analysis or evidence, news outlets worldwide blamed Israel for striking the facility, creating an uproar among far-left and anti-Israeli voices.  

Advertisement

The Palestinian genocide propagandists and conspiracy theorists had a field day, and it even got attention from the usual terrorist-sympathizing suspects in Congress. There hasn’t been much effort to correct the record, which set off a blaze across the Muslim world. There were also protests in Berlin, Canada, Greece, and Spain. Hordes gathered near the Israeli and American embassies in Amman and Beirut, respectively. The American embassy in Baghdad was besieged. Hamas has scored its first propaganda win, and they know exactly who will fall for their lies and how the echo chamber effect will maximize damage to the pro-Israeli cause:

Recommended

California Crushes Pennsylvania John Stossel
Advertisement
Advertisement

This chaos erupted last night comes as Joe Biden visits Israel, as the nation remains on edge from all sides after Hamas's heinous terror attacks committed on October 7. Israel is awaiting orders to enter Gaza to wipe out the terrorist organization but has since dealt with artillery and rocket attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon. Airstrikes have been conducted in Syria, as the Arab world seems poised to retaliate, Iran and Hezbollah especially, if Israel invades. With war looming and the Muslim world again taking the Hamas bait for obvious political and cultural reasons, this powder keg is set to go off. A regional war is possible, so Israel has mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists. 

I don’t think Biden's visit was a good idea, nor was it really necessary. 

Non-essential staff and family members at the American embassy in Beirut were issued evacuation orders last night. The State Department also issued a travel advisory:

Advertisement


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

California Crushes Pennsylvania John Stossel
Ted Cruz Calls Out Biased Mainstream Media as 'Hamas' Air Force' Rebecca Downs
CNN Host Causes AOC's Argument for a Gaza Ceasefire to Completely Implode Matt Vespa
Hundreds Killed by Islamic Jihad After Misfire Causes Explosion at Gaza City Hospital Spencer Brown
Maybe Biden Should Cancel His Israel Trip After What Happened to the German Chancellor Matt Vespa
At Least One Squad Member Is Getting a Primary Challenger, With More Likely Coming Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
California Crushes Pennsylvania John Stossel
Advertisement