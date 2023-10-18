Hamas Scored Its First Propaganda Win

A misfire from a rocket attack in Gaza reportedly killed hundreds yesterday. As Spencer wrote, Islamic Jihad’s failed salvo into Israel led to one projectile striking a hospital. Without analysis or evidence, news outlets worldwide blamed Israel for striking the facility, creating an uproar among far-left and anti-Israeli voices.

GeoConfirmed ISR-PAL.



A missile launched by Palestinian Groups exploded mid-air and one of the pieces fell on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital's yard.



31.504822, 34.46169



Before reacting READ our thread.https://t.co/qbpUGQk89o



1/X — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) October 17, 2023

All those professional big media channels sell us the nonsense that they are reliable, and we can trust them in bringing the news, yet not even one of them did a thorough investigation! they immediately adopted the Hamas narrative!

I'm sorry, but this is not journalism❗️ pic.twitter.com/xCrJkjKVn9 — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) October 18, 2023

So far the Governments of Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and Qatar have all Blamed the Israeli Air Force for the Explosion at Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2023

The Palestinian genocide propagandists and conspiracy theorists had a field day, and it even got attention from the usual terrorist-sympathizing suspects in Congress. There hasn’t been much effort to correct the record, which set off a blaze across the Muslim world. There were also protests in Berlin, Canada, Greece, and Spain. Hordes gathered near the Israeli and American embassies in Amman and Beirut, respectively. The American embassy in Baghdad was besieged. Hamas has scored its first propaganda win, and they know exactly who will fall for their lies and how the echo chamber effect will maximize damage to the pro-Israeli cause:

Both tweets still up, 6-7 hours later pic.twitter.com/uqrdDz75As — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 18, 2023

A large crowd is attempting to break into the American military base in Kurecik, Turkey.



pic.twitter.com/EIGgmuo4EK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 17, 2023

Extremely disturbing thread. This is, at least ostensibly, some of the ‘global streets’ reaction — so far — to what now appears to have been extremely reckless, anti-Israel misinformation: https://t.co/YFwNoFCSnO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 18, 2023

Demonstrations near the Israeli Embassy in Amman and the American one in Beirut have threatened to turn into riots. The lie that Israel bombed a hospital has certainly stirred people up, as Hamas hoped. — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) October 17, 2023

NOW: Baghdad, Iraq—massive crowd heads towards the US embassy.



They’re chanting “America is the greatest devil.” pic.twitter.com/oCq8AsuyRi — Diliman Abdulkader (@D_abdulkader) October 17, 2023

This chaos erupted last night comes as Joe Biden visits Israel, as the nation remains on edge from all sides after Hamas's heinous terror attacks committed on October 7. Israel is awaiting orders to enter Gaza to wipe out the terrorist organization but has since dealt with artillery and rocket attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon. Airstrikes have been conducted in Syria, as the Arab world seems poised to retaliate, Iran and Hezbollah especially, if Israel invades. With war looming and the Muslim world again taking the Hamas bait for obvious political and cultural reasons, this powder keg is set to go off. A regional war is possible, so Israel has mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists.

IDF Northern Command has reportedly notified Israeli Forces along the Lebanese Border that they should prepare for a “Sudden and Powerful” Attack from Southern Lebanon. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 17, 2023

I don’t think Biden's visit was a good idea, nor was it really necessary.

Non-essential staff and family members at the American embassy in Beirut were issued evacuation orders last night. The State Department also issued a travel advisory:

A “Level 4: Do Not Travel” Advisory has been issued by the U.S. State Department for Lebanon stating that they have now ordered the Evacuation of Family Members and Non-Essential Staff from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut and that they call on American Nationals not to Travel to the… pic.twitter.com/9Q4LKCPY4w — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 18, 2023

For fear that pro-Hamas protestors will vandalize the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, German police are set up there in unprecedented numbers. https://t.co/ObTmZEOdbC — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) October 17, 2023



