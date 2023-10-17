Liberal Media Inflames Arab World With Fake News on Gaza Hospital Bombing
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Argument for a Ceasefire in Gaza Is a Full-Blown Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 17, 2023 8:35 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

When CNN can’t even let you slide on your shoddy talking points, you know it’s a flawed argument. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hasn’t been as pro-terrorist in her remarks as her other colleagues on the Hill. Still, she has twisted herself into knots trying to appease both sides: voicing condemnation for Hamas’ brutal terror attacks against Israel, saying Israel has a right to self-defense, but they shouldn’t attack Gaza.  

The headaches are numerous with her interview with CNN’s Abby Phillip, who, to her credit, pushed back on the New York Democrat’s ceasefire argument, which imploded on live television. First, Ocasio-Cortez dropped a major lie about Israel’s use of white phosphorus. It was smoke bombs. Second, as Philip noted, there’s already been an attack, and she pressed AOC on her position about Israel not responding.  

Ocasio-Cortez got into the collective punishment argument regarding the supposed siege conditions in Gaza. Still, Philip brought up the untenable position of keeping Hamas as a political and military force in the wake of these attacks.  

The point is that AOC dips, dives, and dodges, making half-baked arguments for Israel to hold back, which will only benefit the terrorists. The core of this issue isn’t complicated, which is an excuse the far left tosses around to shield their pro-Hamas commentaries. Israel was attacked. Over 1,200 men, women, and children were murdered, and they have the right to respond to wipe out this terrorist group from their borders. The larger Israeli-Palestinian issue is for another time. For now, this is a military operation, which should begin soon. 

