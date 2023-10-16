Progressives Cook Up the Mother Lode of Bad Ideas When It Comes to Palestinian Refugees

No, absolutely not.

That should answer this question regarding the pending refugee crisis that will inevitably arise when Israeli ground forces invade Gaza in response to Hamas's heinous terror attack on October 7. It was a terrorist invasion, with 1,000 Hamas terrorists rampaging through Southern Israel, raping women, beheading babies, and kidnapping over 100 innocent people. The path of carnage and murder was astounding, shocking Israel and the world concerning the level of brutality. Whole families were wiped out in this attack.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet declared a state of war, with a unity government formed in Jerusalem to protect the Jewish State. At least 360,000 Israeli reservists have been mobilized for the ground campaign that will not end until Hamas has been neutralized as a political and military force. It will not be a quick operation. So, with one-to-two million civilians caught in this warzone, what will come of them since Egypt doesn’t want them? American progressives think we should house them—I’m not kidding. Luckily, it seems that there isn’t enough support on the Hill (via NY Post):

Experts predict a million refugees might flee the Gaza Strip amid the war between Israel and Hamas, and socialists and far-left lawmakers said America should welcome them. “Fifty percent of the population in Gaza are children. The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a New York member of the Socialist-Democratic “Squad” who remains under investigation for pulling a fire alarm in the House Cannon Office Building earlier this month. But Republicans have already slammed the door shut on the issue. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said they would oppose Palestinian resettlement efforts here. “The U.S. is the most generous nation in the world, but we are in no position to accept additional refugees, especially from a region with as high a risk of terrorism, given our nation’s inability to secure our own border or vet those who are already here,” Rubio told The Post. Scott added that “the entire focus of the United States right now should be on rescuing American hostages, and making sure that Israel has every resource needed to defeat Iran backed-Hamas and defend its homeland.”

We already let in too many Afghan refugees when that debacle unfolded. None of them were properly vetted, plus we have a porous border where scores of folks on the terror watch list have been either caught or identified at the southern border. We don’t need to compound this national security issue by importing tons of people from a Jihadi hellhole.