What Is the NYPD Commissioner Doing in Qatar?

As Sarah wrote last night, cities are bracing for mayhem from Hamas supporters who have disturbingly littered the streets and gathered at higher education campuses to celebrate the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. In sickening displays, numerous activists took a blasé attitude to the raping, killing, and kidnapping of Israeli women and children. Now, there’s a day of Jihad today:

New York City is warning residents about possible threats after the former Hamas leader urged Muslims to protest in the streets following its attack on Israel. In a statement, the New York City Police Department confirmed that there had been no credible threats. However, city officials said they have beefed up security in anticipation of violence for the "global day of Jihad" on Friday. "We are aware of the concern that postings circulating online have caused, and we have increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites to ensure public safety out of an abundance of caution," the statement read. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) and the city's Mayor, Eric Adams, joined city faith leaders to address the matter as the terrorist group Hamas continues to wage war on Israel. Despite no specific threats, uniformed NYPD officers will be present in public spaces such as public, private, and religious schools, houses of worship, and Jewish neighborhoods.

But what’s odd is that the New York City Police Commissioner, Ed Caban, isn’t even in the country. He’s in Qatar, and why he’s there is still unknown (via NY Daily News) [emphasis mine]:

NEW: Caban is in Qatar, another source confirms.



It's unclear how long he has been there or why. https://t.co/Qqku9JdXe5 — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) October 12, 2023





Top elected officials promised a “surge” in law enforcement presence throughout the Big Apple on Friday as New York State braces for mass protests and potential violence stemming from the war between Israel and Hamas. Still, Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul and top NYPD brass assured New Yorkers there are no credible threats to the city or state. “With large-scale protests planned for tomorrow, we must remain vigilant,” Adams said at a Thursday evening news conference. “New York City is the most diverse city in the world, and protecting our residents is the most sacred responsibility that we have.” Police Commissioner Edward Caban did not attend the briefing held at City Hall because he was out of the country, a source told the Daily News. He is visiting Qatar, according to a second source, though it’s unclear what he’s doing there. […] National Guard troops are ready to be deployed in the event of a threat, according to Hochul. “There’s no reason to feel afraid,” she said. “No one should feel they have to alter their normal lives or their routines, and, indeed, when we change our behavior without a serious, credible threat, we’re letting the terrorists win.” At one point in the press conference, Caban was called on by the mayor’s staff to speak via an online connection. However, he did not answer. During a closed-door meeting with lawmakers later in the evening, NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Tania Kinsella divulged that Caban was out of the country, a source told The News. The NYPD’s press office did not immediately answer an inquiry about Caban’s travels and when he plans to return to the city.

So, on the Global Day of Jihad, the NYPD commissioner isn’t even in the city? Just be alert this weekend, folks.