Arab-Israeli TV Anchor Breaks Down on CNN Detailing the Horrors Committed by Hamas

First, give props to CNN for giving this woman the uninterrupted floor to detail the horrors facing Israel right now as they prepare to go on an all-out ground war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Lucy Aharish is an Arab-Israeli journalist seen on Channel (Reshet) 13. From her retweets, she doesn’t appear to be a fan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is a given, and she claims to identify with the left on political issues. Yet, despite the disagreements, that can wait since she cannot stay silent on the horrors inflicted on her people by Hamas. She was invited on CNN after pleading for unity to combat this terror organization, which invaded Israel on October 7 and killed more than 1,200 Israelis.

Not since the Holocaust have this many Jews been murdered in a single day. It shocked the national psyche of Israel. The surprise attack might be one of the worst intelligence disasters since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. One thousand Hamas terrorists stormed Israel from multiple points along the Gaza border. Whole families were slaughtered, babies were burned, and some were beheaded. Rape and kidnappings were rampant, and Aharish tried to remain objective until some posts reportedly tried to downplay the atrocities.

Aharish had seen terrorism up close in 1987 when the First Intifada broke out in Gaza. She and her family were attacked, which she detailed in this interview before ripping into Hamas, and those claiming that the attacks and the extent of the barbarism are lies.

She described the attacks on babies, noting that even if it were only one infant, “how can you?”

Aharish starts to break down at this point, rehashing all the heinous crimes committed by Hamas.

“How can you burn an entire family…how can you do that? This is a genocide,” she declares.

Now, she goes a bit off the rails toward the end, where she says there’s a limit to freedom of speech and pleads to social media companies to clamp down on misinformation. No doubt, pro-Hamas propaganda is out there, but now is not the time for that debate. It’s a slippery slope since we know what the Left considers misinformation.

But she also mentioned that as a Muslim, what Hamas is doing in the name of religion isn’t Islam and that they’re monsters.

Even liberals in Israel are united in confronting this terror organization, whereas in America, there have been numerous demonstrations, some of which have been quite large, showing support for Hamas and their atrocities. The attacks have even led to some Democrats reconsidering their positions because beheading babies, raping children, and engaging in wholesale slaughter is downright indefensible. Only those who are with the terrorists support such barbarism.

Hamas: “Must behead babies! Rape MORE women!”



Israel: “Excuse me chaps, would you be kind enough to evacuate within a day? We unfortunately have been put on the spot and must retaliate.”



The world: both sides are the same. — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) October 13, 2023

