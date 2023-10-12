Reports: Some of the Hamas Terrorists Had Israeli Work Permits and Their Victims Recognized Them

The attacks of the kibbutzim along the Gaza border might be some of the most brutal in recent memory, with echoes of the Rwandan Genocide in how methodical Hamas was in going door-to-door, murdering, and raping innocent Israelis on October 7. A massive rocket barrage preceded the air, land, and sea assault Hamas executed, thanks to Iranian assistance—allowing at least 1,000 Hamas terrorists to breach multiple border points, some of whom paraglided into Israel.

As Israelis took cover in bomb shelters, Hamas terrorists butchered them. The campaign of slaughter and mayhem continued for hours, as Israel was caught unprepared at the outset of this invasion in what is arguably the worst intelligence failure since the Yom Kippur War. Israel has since formed a unity government, mobilized hundreds of thousands of reservists, and has preparations for a ground assault aimed at wiping out Hamas.

As Israeli forces mobilize, the media is seeing first-hand the brutality of Hamas, with babies being found decapitated, whole families wiped out, and countless others burned alive. There are no words to describe the carnage. Not since the Holocaust have this many Jewish people been killed in a single day. These monsters have kidnapped children.

Another development is that some terrorists knew the layout across the border since some had work permits. Members of the kibbutzim recognized them:

Reports suggest Palestinians permitted to work in Israel were among those who perpetrated the massacre.



The survivors recognised some of whom had worked on the Kibbutz.



They were the ones leading the Pogrom. — Ben M. Freeman (@BenMFreeman) October 11, 2023

Babies were beheaded, some set on fire in their cribs. This fight is now a war against absolute evil. And that evil resides in Gaza and must be rooted out.