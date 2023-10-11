Wait, The NYT Really Issued This Correction About Hamas?

Another day, another instance of the liberal media being abjectly terrible at covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Every deflection has been mentioned, as the press remains allergic to torching a terrorist organization that just committed mass rape and slaughter against Israeli civilians. They also can’t condemn the kidnappings, the wholesale murder of entire families, and the beheading of children. They’re too busy making sure they’re not too mean to Hamas.

Look at this, guys. I mean, come on, you had it right the first time.

🚨Holy shit you can’t make this up.



The New York Times published a story referring to Hamas as “terrorists” and then changed it to “gunmen.” pic.twitter.com/zp7vQUrHn3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Austere Palestinian gunmen https://t.co/GT6JujHQ3x — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) October 11, 2023

This is an actual correction made today in a @nytimes subheading. pic.twitter.com/Z6OQ0jRl9g — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) October 11, 2023

Question for the @nytimes editors on this one: What do we call the members of Hamas who literally decapitated babies? ‘Gunmen’ wouldn’t apply to those particular savage murders, would it? So what’s the stylebook on euphemizing that form of (:whispers:) terrorism? https://t.co/Yu2SvMIUsH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 11, 2023

The @nytimes changed it from “terrorists” to “gunmen.”



Wouldn’t want to upset the Hamas Caucus, I guess. https://t.co/s1AJjIpC4K pic.twitter.com/LiELP4S9ki — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 11, 2023





And remember, forget about the beheading of babies we saw in the many kibbutzim along the Gaza border; we have to talk about life in the strip while subtly implying that Israel had the October 7 attacks coming and that they deserved them.

Given the utter horror of the Hamas attack I thought it would take another couple of days before the NYT put out the memo that it's time to resume attacking Israel, but alas. I was insufficiently cynical. pic.twitter.com/pTtSR3CosF — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) October 11, 2023



