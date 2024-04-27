Illegals Get Separate Line at Airports Because they Don't Have Documentation Verifying Who They Are

San Diego has quickly become the epicenter for illegal immigration since the border city has seen a staggering 214,855 apprehensions, with many of those being Chinese nationals.

A Border Patrol agent confirmed that the California city is now the busiest sector along the southern border as the agents witness on average at least 1,000 illegal entries a day. A CBP spokesperson said that one day last week there were more than 2,000 apprehensions.

If that weren’t enough to scare you, listen to this.

Illegal immigrants are basically receiving free TSA pre-check after videos reveal the San Diego airport formed a new line specifically for undocumented aliens who don’t have any identification.

At the expense of American taxpayer dollars, illegal immigrants are getting special treatment and as a result, just about anyone is allowed into the United States without being vetted or having proper identification.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond said that San Diego has become an “uber” for illegal aliens entering the city and the “county is the travel agent.”

In January, travelers were outraged to learn that illegal immigrants were exempt from rules that U.S. citizens have to follow such as proving they are legally allowed in the country.

Signs popped up throughout U.S. airports that suggested illegal aliens were allowed to board flights without showing proper identification. On the contrary, U.S. citizens must show a valid identification card or a passport to even get through security let alone board a plane.

The immigrants are allowed to use the controversial CBP One app as their travel document and it’s their choice if they want their photo taken.

“I’m an American citizen and I’m quite offended that these migrants that have come in here are getting preferential treatment and being prioritized in so many ways,” political commentator Dave Rubin wrote on X.

The illegal immigrants are reportedly only asked for basic information and their travel destination or where they are coming from is not recorded. As a result, there is no information on where the millions of illegal aliens traveling by plane end up in the U.S.

“Human smugglers have identified California, particularly the San Diego border sector, as the path of least resistance for illegal immigration,” Desmond continued.

In March, there were 33,784 apprehensions in the San Diego Sector. Since the fiscal year began, there have been 185,469.