Why Liberals Should Let the Kristi Noem Dog Story Fade Away
Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic
Snopes' Fact Check on Campus Snipers During Pro-Hamas Mayhem Wasn't Trash
Columbia University Law Students Issue Demands of Their Own As Mob Rule Reigns
Lessons From Other Campus Protests
'Welcome to San Francisco': Schiff Victim of Theft Prior to Attending Campaign Dinner
Have You Ever Heard Any Current Politician Use the Word 'Virtue'?
What's in a Hat? MAGA Hats and Pansies
Biden Admin Announces New Ukraine Security Funding,Resulting In Negative Impacts on US Mil...
Sweden: The Myth of Nordic Socialism
Continued Microsoft Cybersecurity Issues Warrant Close Examination
The Canary in the Coal Mine
Illegal Aliens Stand to Cash-In on Congressional Proposal to Increase the Additional Child...
Iran: The Growing Nuclear Threat
Tipsheet

Illegals Get Separate Line at Airports Because they Don't Have Documentation Verifying Who They Are

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 27, 2024 11:39 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

San Diego has quickly become the epicenter for illegal immigration since the border city has seen a staggering 214,855 apprehensions, with many of those being Chinese nationals. 

Advertisement

A Border Patrol agent confirmed that the California city is now the busiest sector along the southern border as the agents witness on average at least 1,000 illegal entries a day. A CBP spokesperson said that one day last week there were more than 2,000 apprehensions. 

If that weren’t enough to scare you, listen to this. 

Illegal immigrants are basically receiving free TSA pre-check after videos reveal the San Diego airport formed a new line specifically for undocumented aliens who don’t have any identification. 

At the expense of American taxpayer dollars, illegal immigrants are getting special treatment and as a result, just about anyone is allowed into the United States without being vetted or having proper identification. 

County Supervisor Jim Desmond said that San Diego has become an “uber” for illegal aliens entering the city and the “county is the travel agent.”

In January, travelers were outraged to learn that illegal immigrants were exempt from rules that U.S. citizens have to follow such as proving they are legally allowed in the country. 

Recommended

Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Signs popped up throughout U.S. airports that suggested illegal aliens were allowed to board flights without showing proper identification. On the contrary, U.S. citizens must show a valid identification card or a passport to even get through security let alone board a plane. 

The immigrants are allowed to use the controversial CBP One app as their travel document and it’s their choice if they want their photo taken. 

“I’m an American citizen and I’m quite offended that these migrants that have come in here are getting preferential treatment and being prioritized in so many ways,” political commentator Dave Rubin wrote on X. 

The illegal immigrants are reportedly only asked for basic information and their travel destination or where they are coming from is not recorded. As a result, there is no information on where the millions of illegal aliens traveling by plane end up in the U.S. 

“Human smugglers have identified California, particularly the San Diego border sector, as the path of least resistance for illegal immigration,” Desmond continued. 

In March, there were 33,784 apprehensions in the San Diego Sector. Since the fiscal year began, there have been 185,469. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Why Liberals Should Let the Kristi Noem Dog Story Fade Away Matt Vespa
Creator of the West Wing Blames This Person for January 6...And It's Not Trump Matt Vespa
Snopes' Fact Check on Campus Snipers During Pro-Hamas Mayhem Wasn't Trash Matt Vespa
Columbia University Law Students Issue Demands of Their Own As Mob Rule Reigns Matthew Foldi
Are Buttigieg’s Latest Airline Rules Going to Get People Killed? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher Said What We're All Thinking Regarding These Pro-Hamas Clowns Blocking Traffic Matt Vespa
Advertisement