One Former US President Has Been Very Quiet About Hamas' Invasion of Israel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 09, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Israel is mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists as it braces for its war with Hamas in Gaza to spread throughout the region. On October 7, 1,000 armed Hamas terrorists invaded Israel in a coordinated attack on land, sea, and air; some of these murderers paraglided into Israel. At least 700 are dead, with another 100 kidnapped by these murderous thugs. The videos are heinous, and it’s unclear if the border along Gaza has been fully secured. Border Police and other security forces were fighting to reclaim the land temporarily seized by Hamas. 

It's Israel’s 9/11. Not since the days of the Holocaust have so many Jewish people been murdered in a single day. It’s captured the world's attention, with statements of condolences and support offered to Israel. And yes, similar remarks have been offered to Hamas, even from representatives of our own government. Barack Obama has remained silent, however. 

It's notable because he’s a man who couldn’t resist commenting and offering a lecture, though his middling foreign policy is partially responsible for the mayhem we saw this weekend. Obama was never taken seriously in the Middle East, especially in Israel, where his Iran nuclear deal, drawn up so that he didn’t have to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities, was met with fierce opposition from Jerusalem. 

Obama has been silent all weekend. Will he open his mouth today?

