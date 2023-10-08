Meet the ‘Accidental Politician’ Running for Utah’s Open U.S. Senate Seat
Tipsheet

Did This TikTok Post Capture the Moment When Hamas Paraglided Into Israel?

Matt Vespa
October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

It’s an unreal post on TikTok, not in a good way. It’s not some fantastic clip of a sporting event or a stunt. It’s capturing the final moments of many featured in the brief clip, which reportedly shows Hamas terrorists paragliding into Israel. It was supposed to be a joyous music festival in Southern Israel; it became a killing field. And before the shots were fired, you can see the paragliders in the background before the attack (via CBS News): 

During the surprise assault on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas Saturday, gunmen opened fire on hundreds of young people during a dance music festival in the southern Israeli kibbutz of Re'im near the Gaza Strip, according to the Associated Press and multiple Israeli media outlets. 

Witnesses told the Times of Israel that rocket fire was followed by gunshots fired into the crowd, as hundreds tried to flee. 

"The music stopped and there was a rocket siren," a young woman called Ortal told Israel's Channel 12, according to Reuters. "Suddenly out of nowhere, they started shooting." 

Haaretz, one of Israel's largest newspapers, described the scene as a "massacre" and a "battlefield," and reported that terrorists on motorcycles drove into the crowd "opening fire." 

Another party attendee, Esther Borochov, told Reuters that she had to play dead until she was rescued by Israeli soldiers. 

The attack killed hundreds of Israelis and wounded thousands. There is a worry that this could erupt into a multi-front war, so hundreds of thousands of reservists have been called up. Among the many questions surrounding this attack is how was the Israeli military caught so off guard.

