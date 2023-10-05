Biden's Unhinged Dog That Was Biting Everyone Is Removed From the White House
Tipsheet

House GOP Settling on a New Speaker Won't Be Wrapped Up Quickly

Matt Vespa
October 05, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

If we get a better speaker, then great, but for now—this circus in the House should give us all agita. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) successfully executed a motion to vacate on Tuesday, which booted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, thanks to eight Republicans voting with Democrats. It’s the first time a speaker has been removed. Gaetz filed the motion over McCarthy soliciting Democratic support to pass a stopgap measure last weekend to avert a government shutdown, reportedly promising a separate vote on a Ukraine aid package to secure the votes for the spending bill. 

What’s the plan? Who did Gaetz have in mind to be McCarthy’s successor? That wasn’t in the cards. He got his moment in the sun, and now his conference is scrambling to find a consensus candidate before this mayhem spirals into a political disaster. Some are arguing it’s already one, but if the GOP can find someone who can get 218 and move on, the fallout could be mitigated. 

At least we have two frontrunners, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Steve Scalise (R-LA) appear to be candidates for speaker where there wouldn’t be multiple voting rounds, something we must avoid. The vote on a new speaker isn’t set until next week, but, likely, this will not be resolved quickly or quietly:

Meanwhile, the clock to pass another continuing resolution is ticking, too. The government is only open for another 45 days.

