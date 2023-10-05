House GOP Settling on a New Speaker Won't Be Wrapped Up Quickly

If we get a better speaker, then great, but for now—this circus in the House should give us all agita. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) successfully executed a motion to vacate on Tuesday, which booted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, thanks to eight Republicans voting with Democrats. It’s the first time a speaker has been removed. Gaetz filed the motion over McCarthy soliciting Democratic support to pass a stopgap measure last weekend to avert a government shutdown, reportedly promising a separate vote on a Ukraine aid package to secure the votes for the spending bill.

What’s the plan? Who did Gaetz have in mind to be McCarthy’s successor? That wasn’t in the cards. He got his moment in the sun, and now his conference is scrambling to find a consensus candidate before this mayhem spirals into a political disaster. Some are arguing it’s already one, but if the GOP can find someone who can get 218 and move on, the fallout could be mitigated.

At least we have two frontrunners, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Steve Scalise (R-LA) appear to be candidates for speaker where there wouldn’t be multiple voting rounds, something we must avoid. The vote on a new speaker isn’t set until next week, but, likely, this will not be resolved quickly or quietly:

👀



BANKS endorses Elise Stefanik, who is not openly running for majority leader. We reported today she was eyeing the job.



The intrigue here is Banks lost the whip job to Emmer. Emmer is running for leader if scalise becomes speaker — not a sure thing. https://t.co/SeMACCvpxd — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 5, 2023

The irony of this whole episode: This speaker election -- which is sure to go on deep into next week or the week after -- will make a CR much more likely in the middle of November. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 4, 2023

I haven't found one House Republican lawmaker or aide of consequence who believes the speaker election will be wrapped up by next Wednesday. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 4, 2023

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STEVE SCALISE has entered the race for SPEAKER



This sets up a showdown with House Judiciary Chair JIM JORDAN



Here's Scalise's letter: https://t.co/3NoyGq0eBd — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the clock to pass another continuing resolution is ticking, too. The government is only open for another 45 days.