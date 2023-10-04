Only the Current House Chaos Could Lead to This Nomination for Speaker
Are You Ready for House Speaker Steve Scalise?
Shut It Down!
Border District Dem Who Was Carjacked at Gunpoint Speaks Out
'It's Disgusting!': GOP Rep Blasts This Text Message That Went Out Amid Effort...
Let’s Get Back to Basics
Superfund Cleanups Descend Into Uncertainty
European So-Called Smokefree Organization Fights Hard to Remove All Competition to Cigaret...
Unplug NATO’s War and Corrupt DC
What to Do About Debt: Advice From the Scriptures
Flash Revolution: The Next Tech that Beats Big Tech
Biden Continues to Set All the Wrong Records at the Southern Border
The Left Attacks Justice Thomas As a Proxy to Attack the Supreme Court
New York Mayor Eric Adams Admits the Obvious on Immigration
Tipsheet

McCarthy Spills Why He Thinks Matt Gaetz Ousted Him as House Speaker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 04, 2023 8:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has lost his job as House speaker. He’s still a member of Congress but won’t fight to get his leadership job back. He will let the gavel go to someone else after a motion to vacate passed 216-210 in the House on Tuesday. Eight Republicans colluded with Democrats to boot the California Republican out of the speaker’s office. The House GOP must find someone who can get 218 votes by next week. 

Advertisement

McCarthy addressed the media Tuesday evening after a meeting with the caucus where he declared he would be stepping back. He also spilled why he felt Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who filed the motion, would execute this ploy to remove him. To McCarthy, this had nothing to do with the stopgap measure passed on September 30, which averted a government shutdown. It was the ethics investigation into Mr. Gaetz (via NY Post):


The longstanding feud between Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) goes back much farther than Tuesday’s historic vote to unseat McCarthy as House speaker. 

Gaetz has long been McCarthy’s loudest opponent — dramatically voting “present” rather than backing the California Republican’s bid for the gavel in January. 

McCarthy has repeatedly claimed Gaetz has borne him a grudge for refusing his demand that McCarthy intervene in an ongoing House Ethics Committee investigation. 

“He’s blaming me for an ethics complaint against him that happened in the last Congress. I have nothing to do with it,” McCarthy told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” just hours before he was voted out. 

Gaetz, who is rumored to be eyeing a run for Florida governor in 2026, is being eyed by the ethics panel over allegations of sexual misconduct, illicit drug use and campaign finance violations as well as taking bribes. 

Recommended

'It's Disgusting!': GOP Rep Blasts This Text Message That Went Out Amid Effort to Oust McCarthy Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Mr. Gaetz said he has no animus toward McCarthy, which is as believable as the Russian collusion hoax. The chaos has been unleashed. Let’s hope the calm can return soon, lest the House GOP want to risk losing control of the lower chamber in next year’s elections.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It's Disgusting!': GOP Rep Blasts This Text Message That Went Out Amid Effort to Oust McCarthy Leah Barkoukis
Federalist Editor Blows Up the Dems' Narrative on the Kevin McCarthy Fiasco in One Tweet Matt Vespa
Shut It Down! John Stossel
Here Are the Damaging Stories About Democrats That Got Killed, Thanks to House Chaos Matt Vespa
What Do Matt Gaetz and His Hair Actually Want? Kurt Schlichter
The White House Dog Scandal Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'It's Disgusting!': GOP Rep Blasts This Text Message That Went Out Amid Effort to Oust McCarthy Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement