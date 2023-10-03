Republicans Won’t Pick New Speaker Until Next Week
Tipsheet

Federalist Editor Blows Up the Dems' Narrative on the Kevin McCarthy Fiasco in One Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 03, 2023 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is no longer Speaker of the House of Representatives. What seemed like a long-shot plot over the weekend has become a brutal reality for House Republicans, as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) filed a motion to vacate, which passed 216-210. Eight House Republicans voted with Democrats to boot McCarthy. 

After a closed-door meeting this evening, it was confirmed that Kevin McCarthy wouldn’t run again for his former office, opting to hand over the gavel to someone who can clinch 218 votes without controversy or going several rounds with the conservative wing of the GOP. 

Democrats could hardly contain their joy at the dysfunction on the other side, trying to cast a narrative that the GOP is undisciplined and cannot be trusted to govern. At the same time, the reason House Democrats offered to support the motion to vacate was just as nakedly political, which Federalist David Harsanyi noted on social media. 

“'We're going to vote with Matt Gaetz because we are anti-MAGA' makes about as much sense as Jamaal Bowman's fire alarm story,” he posted on Twitter. 

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) pulled the fire alarm before the vote on the shutdown-averting bill, a controversial action that’s now been buried due to the antics of some on the Hill. The point is that DC not working properly, not governing, and being an overall mess is a bipartisan issue. It was expected that Democrats wouldn’t lift a finger to bail out McCarthy, but please—the explanation for doing so is laughably transparent.  

McCarthy told the press about his decision not to run for speaker this evening. 


Tags: CONSERVATISM

