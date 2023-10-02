From the First Sentence, You Knew This Was Going to Be a Funny...
Hmm: Democrat Congressman's Latest Move Has People Speculating
Why MTG Is Siding With Speaker McCarthy in Removal Battle
Here's What's Odd About Newsom's Pick to Fill Feinstein's Vacancy
Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove McCarthy Faces a Monumental Obstacle
Here's How TX State Troopers Are Taking on Mexican Cartels
Watch AOC's Weird Defense For House Democrat Pulling Fire Alarm
Here's What California's New Senator Just Scrubbed From Her Social Media
Biden Administration Gives Update on Student Loan Bailout Effort
GOP Senator Explains What Biden's Green Energy Transition Really Means for America
There's One Big Problem With the Possibility of RFK Jr. Running as an...
Here's What Trump Wants to Know After Dem Congressman Caught Pulling Fire Alarm
New York Governor: You Know, On Second Thought, Our Border Might Be 'Too...
Weekend Drama: Congress Kicks the Government Shutdown Can, GOP Insurgents Achieve Nothing
Tipsheet

Fox News Contributor Reminds Dems of Their Hypocrisy When Eulogizing Dianne Feinstein

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 02, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) passed away at 90 last week. She was one of the longest-serving members of the Senate, a liberal stalwart, though one you could have a conversation with despite her political leanings being firmly entrenched on the Left. She had her moments, too, shooting inside the ship, like when she told school kids why she wasn’t going along with the Green New Deal. Feinstein had handily won re-election in what would be her final campaign. It was a funny moment, though one of her last, as her mental health deteriorated. 

Advertisement

What’s gross about all the Democrats who eulogized her was the rank hypocrisy: these were the same folks who wanted to push her off the Hill. The California liberal had been out of DC for months due to a nasty shingles infection, which left her with partial facial paralysis. She was clogging up the confirmation pipeline for numerous Biden judicial nominees. They also felt that she was too old, and her mental and physical state prevented her from doing her job. 

The Left had to be careful as the same argument against Feinstein could be redirected at Joe Biden. The press also didn’t shy away from it, noting the explicit sexism ingrained in the attacks against the late senator in her final months, but added it was for the greater good that Ms. Feinstein vacate her position in the Senate. 

Washington Post columnist and Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen made sure to remind everyone about this when news of the senator’s passing broke:

Recommended

How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The old saying used to be that Democrats only loved Republicans when they died, with George H.W. Bush and John McCain as prime examples. But I guess Democrats who got in the way count as well. Feinstein was also unceremoniously removed as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee for not doing enough to derail the nomination of the impeccably qualified Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
Here's What California's New Senator Just Scrubbed From Her Social Media Leah Barkoukis
One Photo That Shreds Jamaal Bowman's Narrative Over Fire Alarm Incident Matt Vespa
Hmm: Democrat Congressman's Latest Move Has People Speculating Spencer Brown
Why MTG Is Siding With Speaker McCarthy in Removal Battle Spencer Brown
Here's How TX State Troopers Are Taking on Mexican Cartels Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement