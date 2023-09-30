There's One Dem Senator Holding Up the Vote on the Spending Bill Preventing a Government Shutdown

We’re hours away from a government shutdown. Everything seemed in place. We had the House overwhelmingly pass a spending bill to keep the government open for 45 days, averting a shutdown set to commence at midnight tonight. After clinching over 330 votes, the House adjourned until Monday. The Senate was expected to vote on the measure. Supposedly, no Democrat senators were going to vote against the measure, so what’s the holdup? That would be Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO).

The Colorado Democrat, who sounds like Mr. Mackey from South Park, put a hold on the time agreement. He’s reportedly angered over the lack of Ukraine funding in the bill:

MANCHIN comes out of the Senate Dem meeting saying the final senate vote on the House-passed CR “should be within an hour” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 30, 2023

This is true, per two sources, and senators are getting mad behind the scenes. Bennet is livid about Ukraine funding being left out, it’s also only deal on table right now https://t.co/MpEKgRBkaU — Burgess Everett (asapburgessev on 🧵) (@burgessev) September 30, 2023

Sen COLLINS says “my understanding that Senator Bennett is holding up the I haven't seen him.”



“I'm told it has to do with Ukraine and the fact that the House bill does not include funding for Ukraine,” she said.



Collins seemed optimistic it would be fixed by midnight. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 30, 2023

45 days until Congress has to do this again. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 30, 2023

Of all people, Michael Bennet is clogging up the works. Michael. Bennet.

Tick tock, fellas.

Dem CO Sen Bennet is objecting to fast tracking interim spending bill over lack of Ukraine aid. GOP ME Sen Collins on if this will be resolved soon: I do, I think it'll be resolved before midnight in order to avoid a shutdown. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 30, 2023



