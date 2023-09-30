It’s Time to Put Down Biden’s Dog
There's One Dem Senator Holding Up the Vote on the Spending Bill Preventing a Government Shutdown

September 30, 2023
We’re hours away from a government shutdown. Everything seemed in place. We had the House overwhelmingly pass a spending bill to keep the government open for 45 days, averting a shutdown set to commence at midnight tonight. After clinching over 330 votes, the House adjourned until Monday. The Senate was expected to vote on the measure. Supposedly, no Democrat senators were going to vote against the measure, so what’s the holdup? That would be Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO). 

The Colorado Democrat, who sounds like Mr. Mackey from South Park, put a hold on the time agreement. He’s reportedly angered over the lack of Ukraine funding in the bill:

Of all people, Michael Bennet is clogging up the works. Michael. Bennet. 

Tick tock, fellas.


