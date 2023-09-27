Buttigieg Tells UAW to Pound Sand Over Electric Vehicle Mandate
James Carville Delivers a Scathing Observation About Left-Wing Democrats

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 27, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

It's not the first time the ragin' Cajun has popped off on those on his side of the aisle that he rightfully feels damage American liberalism. James Carville dropped by Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast to excoriate the far left, who he thinks are "naïve" and painfully stupid. The man who was one of the architects for Bill Clinton's 1992 win zeroed in on how this leftist cancer became a systemic problem for Democrats: overeducated white people got a hold of the word "woke" and, in his words, "f***ed it up." 

Carville also noted, and as some have assumed, that the leftist wing of the Democratic Party is only about 10 percent. I think that used to be the case. The recent survey on party attitudes toward free speech does not support that statistic. When one-third of Democrats think we have too much freedom, with similar numbers of American liberals feeling that the government can and should police speech, I think the leftist vein runs through more than just 10 percent of the party. But we can find agreement on the notion that coastal, elitist, snobby, white folks are ruining America (via Fox News):

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville mocked the far-left wing of the Democratic Party as "stupid" and "naive" while appearing on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast Sunday. 

"I find the left to be just annoying," Carville told Maher. "The western far left is habitually the most stupid, naive people you can imagine. They come up with these really goofy constructs and it's all about feeling good about yourself." 

Maher agreed and criticized progressives for demanding society cater to their feelings. "If your feelings are hurt, that’s more important than free speech," he argued. 

[…] 

Carville said he found them "annoying and silly" after Maher mocked the notion of "pregnant men." 

"Most people don't even know what they're talking about," Carville said. "The identity left are silly. They're not evil, they're just goofy." 

The Democratic strategist argued that White leftists had hijacked the term "woke" and driven voters away from the party. 

"What happened is, overeducated, coastal White people, got ahold of the word and [like] they do with everything else, they completely f---ed it up and p----- everybody in the country off," he said bluntly. "If we could just get the humanities faculty at Amherst [College] to shut the f--- up, we'd be a lot better off." 

It's framed in colorful language, but Carville is giving a messaging class: he broke through voters in 1992 with that famous slogan: it's the economy, stupid. People care about that, not forcing us to adopt these weirdo language constructs, like pregnant men, and lectures on the dynamics of intersectionality. Most Americans have to work to pay the bills, not twiddle their thumbs, staring at the sky manufacturing pseudointellectual drivel that appears like respectable discourse. Even Al Sharpton has taken potshots at latte-sipping liberals who think we should defund the police. 

These are the very people Carville just savaged. 

We're lucky that Democrats' nauseating self-righteousness and condescension prevent them from reaching working-class voters because they would virtually be unstoppable if they did and reconstituted their party's historic backbone with these folks.

