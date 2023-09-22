The Illegal Immigration Industrial Complex
Hunter Biden Has Entered the Bob Menendez Indictment
When Democrats Do Corruption, They Do It Right
Big City Mayor Flips From Democrat to Republican
The Man Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse Got Run Over by a Car
CNN Pushes Already Debunked Narrative About IRS Whistleblowers
Education Secretary's Comments About Parents Are Extremely Concerning
Bob Menendez Issues Defiant Response to Federal Corruption Charges
Eagle Pass Fire Department Takes the Lead in Recovering Bodies From the Rio...
Poll Shows New Mexicans Are Not on Board With Gun Ban
Democrat AG Sues Pro-Life Organizations for Promoting Abortion Pill Reversal
Gavin Newsom Will Be at the Second RNC Debate
Report: Another IRS Official Confirms Biden DOJ Interfered in Hunter Probe
Missouri High School Faces Backlash for Crowning ‘Trans’ Male As Homecoming Queen
Tipsheet

The Reaction From the Driver Who Killed a Retired Cop in Vegas Is Sickening

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 22, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The suspect in the killing of retired police chief Andrea Probst had a sickening reaction to his arrest, thinking he’d get off with a slap on the wrist. He also bet that he’d be out in 30 days, shrugging off the hit-and-run death he had caused. The incident occurred in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August. The driver and his passenger, whose identities were initially withheld, have been identified as Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys (via NY Post): 

Advertisement


The teen driver who allegedly mowed down a retired police chief in a fatal hit-and-run told Las Vegas police he would be back on the streets in under a month, according to a report. 

Jesus Ayala is accused of driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Aug. 14 along with Jzamir Keys, 16, and deliberately crashing into and killing Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, who had been riding his bike, a disturbing video showed. 

Ayala, who just turned 18, was arrested hours after Probst was killed and told the police while in custody that he wouldn’t be locked up for long. 

“You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Ayala told the cops, according to KLAS. 

“It’s just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist.” 

Police had not yet told Ayala about any hit-and-run charges, and he was only arrested for a warrant and obstructing a peace officer, the outlet reported. 

Ayala is being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail and was hit with 18 charges including murder, attempted murder and grand larceny. 

Recommended

Hunter Biden Has Entered the Bob Menendez Indictment Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Probst had a 35-year career in law enforcement, serving as police chief in Bell, California. He was killed when Keys and Ayala ran him over while he was on his morning bike ride on August 14. He was discovered when his daughter received an Apple alert that he had fallen. 

These kids thought they were getting a slap on the wrist, and yet, some people in this country continue to push soft-on-crime policies for the sake of politics and hold a warped outlook on race relations.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hunter Biden Has Entered the Bob Menendez Indictment Katie Pavlich
The Man Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse Got Run Over by a Car Matt Vespa
Here's What Chicago Plans to Do With the Illegal Immigrants Sleeping in Airports, Police Stations Leah Barkoukis
Education Secretary's Comments About Parents Are Extremely Concerning Spencer Brown
And With That Speech, Ex-New Zealand PM Has Become the Anti-Free Speech Queen Matt Vespa
Big City Mayor Flips From Democrat to Republican Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hunter Biden Has Entered the Bob Menendez Indictment Katie Pavlich
Advertisement