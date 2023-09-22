The Reaction From the Driver Who Killed a Retired Cop in Vegas Is Sickening

The suspect in the killing of retired police chief Andrea Probst had a sickening reaction to his arrest, thinking he’d get off with a slap on the wrist. He also bet that he’d be out in 30 days, shrugging off the hit-and-run death he had caused. The incident occurred in Las Vegas, Nevada, in August. The driver and his passenger, whose identities were initially withheld, have been identified as Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys (via NY Post):

The man filmed riding his bike getting executed by thugs in a stolen car was named Andreas Probst.



Probst was a retired police chief who spent 35 years in law enforcement.



Probst was found lying on the side of the road by his wife and daughter.



The teen driver who allegedly mowed down a retired police chief in a fatal hit-and-run told Las Vegas police he would be back on the streets in under a month, according to a report. Jesus Ayala is accused of driving a stolen Hyundai Elantra on Aug. 14 along with Jzamir Keys, 16, and deliberately crashing into and killing Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, who had been riding his bike, a disturbing video showed. Ayala, who just turned 18, was arrested hours after Probst was killed and told the police while in custody that he wouldn’t be locked up for long. “You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Ayala told the cops, according to KLAS. “It’s just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist.” Police had not yet told Ayala about any hit-and-run charges, and he was only arrested for a warrant and obstructing a peace officer, the outlet reported. Ayala is being held at Clark County Detention Center without bail and was hit with 18 charges including murder, attempted murder and grand larceny.

Probst had a 35-year career in law enforcement, serving as police chief in Bell, California. He was killed when Keys and Ayala ran him over while he was on his morning bike ride on August 14. He was discovered when his daughter received an Apple alert that he had fallen.

These kids thought they were getting a slap on the wrist, and yet, some people in this country continue to push soft-on-crime policies for the sake of politics and hold a warped outlook on race relations.