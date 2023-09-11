DeSantis Calls on Biden to Declassify Remaining 9/11 Documents
New Mexico Governor Sued Over Tyrannical Move Violating Second Amendment Rights
'Threats to National Security': DHS Inspector General Rings Alarm on Disappearing Illegal...
White House: It's Okay That Biden Skipped 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies Because...
White House Staff Clearly Need a New Plan to Manage an Increasingly Lost...
HuffPost White House Reporter's 9/11 Tweet Is Really Something
Gun Owners in NM Show Governor Exactly What They Think About Her Firearm...
Remembering the Four-Legged Heroes of 9/11
The Way NYC Is Planning to Help Pay for Illegal Immigration Crisis Prompts...
A Growing Number of Americans Are Worried Technology Will Make Their Jobs ‘Obsolete,’...
2024 GOP Candidate Says He Would Deport U.S.-Born Children of Illegal Immigrants
Border Czar: Look, We're Making Progress, Okay?
Global Tax Deal Is Dead on Arrival in Congress
CA Lawmakers Pass Bill Punishing Parents Who Do Not ‘Affirm’ Trans Children in...
Tipsheet

Was Trump Warmly Received or Booed Out of the Stadium in Iowa?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 11, 2023 12:35 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Forget the debate surrounding NIL money for college athletes, the power rankings, or whether the Texas Longhorns are back. The true college football debate right now has nothing to do with the game itself or its many programs and conferences. It’s about Donald Trump, who attended the Iowa/Iowa State football game this weekend. 

The former president threw signed footballs into the crowd, flipped burgers at tailgates, and was promptly booed by spectators. Or he was cheered by his many supporters in a state he carried handily in 2020. There are allegations that Trump supporters altered the audio when the former president arrived at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.

Here’s Fox News’ take

Before entering the game, Trump was also hit with a "four more years" chant. He also visited the Alpha Gamma Rho agricultural fraternity. 

"We’re thrilled to invite Donald J. Trump to the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game this weekend," Trump’s former acting attorney general, Matt Whitaker, said in a press release earlier this week, according to the Des Moines Register. "President Trump attended this game in 2015 and remembers the incredible passion and electricity of the fans." 

A former Cyclones wide receiver, Jack Whitver, the Iowa Senate majority leader, also commented on Trump heading to the Hawkeye State. 

"Tens of thousands of Iowans will gather to tailgate and cheer on their favorite team," Whitver said in a statement. "I’m proud to have President Trump witness the greatest rivalry in college sports." 

Recommended

How the Hell Do You Think Us Veterans Feel Right Now? Kurt Schlichter

Yes, there’s video footage of Trump walking around Iowa’s campus to cheering crowds, but inside the stadium was a different story, or so it seems. It became a dueling social media war between pro-Trump and anti-Trump camps. The Des Moines Register was also on campus

A large group of excited Cyclone and Hawkeye fans crowded onto a terrace at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, briefly united in chanting the same name. 

“Trump! Trump! Trump!” they cheered — waiting for the former president to emerge from a private suite where he watched the annual in-state rivalry game that pits the University of Iowa and Iowa State University against each other. 

The political gamesmanship briefly overshadowed the football game playing out on the field below as a mob of supporters peered around the glass windows, shouting for Trump’s attention and erupting into applause when they caught sight of him. 

[…] 

Some attendees did boo and shout obscenities as Trump passed, but he drew far more eager and excited onlookers who appeared unbothered that he faces criminal charges in four separate cases. 

USA Today also noted there were cheers and boos. The pictures of Trump flipping burgers is iconic. Sorry, love or hate the man, he knows how to weaponize something as simple as a tailgate to his advantage. Are we shocked some people booed him? 

The city rests in Story County, a Democratic stronghold since the late 1980s. 

It also doesn’t matter since he’s likely to be the 2024 Republican nominee. As for the debate about his reception, it’s silly, though one that is primed for a social media flame war. It’s obvious that Trump had supporters and detractors there, which is America in a nutshell. It didn't need to become this Grassy Knoll/Warren Commission-like exercise. This discussion isn’t all-or-nothing, but that’s the line drawn...about a football game. 

Trump was either welcomed universally or booed out of the stadium. Pick your side. 

Editor's Note: I screwed up the location of the game. My apologies, folks though Iowa and Iowa State still both reside in blue bastions. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How the Hell Do You Think Us Veterans Feel Right Now? Kurt Schlichter
HuffPost White House Reporter's 9/11 Tweet Is Really Something Julio Rosas
'Threats to National Security': DHS Inspector General Rings Alarm on Disappearing Illegal Immigrants Spencer Brown
White House: It's Okay That Biden Skipped 9/11 Memorial Ceremonies Because... Spencer Brown
The Way NYC Is Planning to Help Pay for Illegal Immigration Crisis Prompts Outrage Leah Barkoukis
New Mexico Governor Sued Over Tyrannical Move Violating Second Amendment Rights Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
How the Hell Do You Think Us Veterans Feel Right Now? Kurt Schlichter