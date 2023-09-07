Border Agents Find Backpacks With Ammo and 'Homemade Explosive' in Texas
Tipsheet

So, Are We Just Going to Ignore Biden's Reckless Act at Medal of Honor Ceremony?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 07, 2023 8:15 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This event should have gone off without a hitch, but you can always count on President Joe Biden to muck things up. There was an awkward moment toward the end of the ceremony for Medal of Honor recipient Larry Taylor. The president casually walked out of the room before the closing prayer. What is it with this administration in humiliating and premature departures? 

Biden also flouted Covid procedures, which would have been slammed as reckless, given his exposure to the virus over the weekend. First Lady Jill Biden tested positive on Labor Day. The president then proceeded to hold this event without a mask and exposed Mr. Taylor and everyone in the room to the pathogen. White House staff says he’s been tested often, all returning negative results, but Biden has contracted COVID multiple times, even exposing Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. During that bout, he also flouted CDC guidelines. 

The pandemic is over, and we’re not going back into the bunker, but these are the rules liberals said we must follow lest we be smeared as selfish carriers spreading weapons of mass destruction in airborne form. Those days of insanity are over, but could you imagine if Trump had been exposed, tested negative, and held a ceremony of similar stature at the White House? There would have been pandemonium. 

*** 

Here’s the act of heroism Taylor performed during the Vietnam War that awarded him our nation’s highest military honor (via CBS News): 

Taylor was a first lieutenant on June 18, 1968, when he deployed in support of a patrol that had been surrounded by an enemy force. Braving intense fire in pitch black conditions, Taylor and his wingman made low-level attack runs. As they neared the end of their ammunition, Taylor learned that a plan to rescue the patrol had been canceled. So, Taylor decided to extract the team using his two-man Cobra helicopter — something the White House says had never been attempted, let alone accomplished. 

"The rescue helicopter was not coming," Mr. Biden said as he retold the story Tuesday. "Instead, Lieutenant Taylor received a direct order: Return to base. His response was just as direct: 'I'm getting my men out. I'm getting my men out.' Lieutenant Taylor would perform the extraction himself, a move never before accomplished in a Cobra." 

Taylor had his wingman fire his remaining mini-gun runs and return to basecamp. Then, Taylor fired his own remaining mini-gun rounds, using his landing lights to draw enemy attention while the soldiers headed to an extraction point. 

Once his team reached the extraction site, Taylor landed his Cobra under heavy fire, "with complete disregard for his personal safety," as the White House put it. The soldiers climbed aboard and Taylor took them to a safe location.

