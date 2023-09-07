So, Are We Just Going to Ignore Biden's Reckless Act at Medal of Honor Ceremony?

This event should have gone off without a hitch, but you can always count on President Joe Biden to muck things up. There was an awkward moment toward the end of the ceremony for Medal of Honor recipient Larry Taylor. The president casually walked out of the room before the closing prayer. What is it with this administration in humiliating and premature departures?

Joe Biden just BOLTED out of the room immediately after awarding the Medal of Honor to Army Captain Larry Taylor.



The ceremony continued on for several minutes afterwards.



Biden completely missed a concluding prayer. pic.twitter.com/BjSdeHcLPD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2023

Biden also flouted Covid procedures, which would have been slammed as reckless, given his exposure to the virus over the weekend. First Lady Jill Biden tested positive on Labor Day. The president then proceeded to hold this event without a mask and exposed Mr. Taylor and everyone in the room to the pathogen. White House staff says he’s been tested often, all returning negative results, but Biden has contracted COVID multiple times, even exposing Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen. During that bout, he also flouted CDC guidelines.

COVID-exposed Biden flouts White House mask rule as he stands just inches away from elderly Medal of Honor vet https://t.co/rEHLYKAZiM pic.twitter.com/1JrUJbQ6Ac — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2023

The pandemic is over, and we’re not going back into the bunker, but these are the rules liberals said we must follow lest we be smeared as selfish carriers spreading weapons of mass destruction in airborne form. Those days of insanity are over, but could you imagine if Trump had been exposed, tested negative, and held a ceremony of similar stature at the White House? There would have been pandemonium.

So the claim is that Biden walked out in the middle of a Medal of Honor ceremony to "limit" his impact on those in the room after being exposed to COVID-19...but it was fine for him to be there in the first place and breathe all over Cpt. Taylor?



I mean, come on. https://t.co/0QXzyLJdZ6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 6, 2023





Here's the act of heroism Taylor performed during the Vietnam War that awarded him our nation's highest military honor (via CBS News):