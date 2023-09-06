IRS Whistleblower Explains Why David Weiss's Special Counsel Appointment Is a Crock

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley recently went on Fox Business to explain why David Weiss’ appointment as special counsel is a sham. Weiss is at the center of the investigations into Hunter Biden, being more of a Harvey Dent character. He’s two-faced. Yes, he tried to charge the president’s son multiple times and was denied, yet he allowed some of the most serious tax violations to expire under the statute of limitations.

It’s that alleged intentional scuttling that has many laughing at Attorney General Merrick Garland’s move, which looks like a naked attempt to stonewall congressional Republicans from gaining his testimony. It's why impeachment might be the only way to finish this inquiry into the alleged felonious activity of the Biden family. Shapley, whose credible testimony contradicts what Garland said about the independence of these probes, explained concisely that everyone should be concerned about Weiss’ appointment (via Daily Caller):

Shapley appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” and spoke with host Maria Bartiromo about the DOJ’s ongoing case against Hunter Biden and Congressional oversight of the DOJ’s investigation. […] “To answer your question about David Weiss being special counsel, you just have to look at what he allowed to occur during this investigation. There are key witnesses we were not allowed to interview, that we were not allowed to ask all the questions of certain people we interviewed, people were tipped off that we were coming before the day of action, there were enforcement operations to include search warrants where probable cause was agreed to by the prosecutors that weren’t allowed to happen,” Shapley said. “He played his cards, now moving his letters to Congress, to Attorney General Garland’s testimony in front of Congress, it is not accurate what they said. And part of it is, DOJ will continually say, their first talking point is, a ‘Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney’ is in charge of this case, that’s not what happened,” Shapley continued. “In March of 2022, David Weiss and the prosecutors went to D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office, a President Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney, he turned them down. Weiss confirmed that October 7, 2022, again. In September, he went to the President Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney in California, they turned them down.” “And then the information that was released last weekend, which was very important, shows that Weiss was considering not charging in January after those two President Biden-appointed U.S. Attorneys declined to bring charges there. So it requires people to come in and to testify and for Congress to get to the bottom of this,” Shapley concluded. Shapley was referring to letters Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss wrote to Congress in June and July with contradictory assertions of his charging authority as the lead prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case. He also referenced congressional testimony from Garland in which he said there was no political interference in the Hunter Biden probe.

Weiss’ appointment also bars Republicans from asking about the odd authority he was supposedly granted regarding whether to charge Hunter Biden. Garland said Weiss had the authority to bring charges against the president’s son anywhere, a sort of special counsel-plus power that can only be explicitly granted through a letter of authorization. Where’s the letter? Wall Street Journal Kimberley Strassel also highlighted this odd part of the Department of Justice’s operation to create chaos in these investigations.