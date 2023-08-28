BREAKING: Judge Orders Trump's J6 Trial to Start Day Before Super Tuesday Primaries
Tipsheet

Absolute Terror Broke Out at a Local High School Football Game

Matt Vespa
August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 The opener for the Choctaw Yellowjackets was marred by tragedy. Chaos erupted during the August 25 football game when multiple shots were heard around 10:30 PM. It was captured on video, with announcers initially bewildered about what was unfolding in front of them. 

They quickly recognized that an active shooting event was occurring, as students, players, and other staff were seen running for cover, some hitting the ground mid-field as the gunfire became more frequent. Four people were shot during the incident. There’s been one fatality. The shooting occurred from the visitor’s side of the field (via NBC News): 


A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at an Oklahoma high school football game Friday, according to police. 

Gunshots were fired on the visitor's side of the stadium at Choctaw High School during the third quarter of their game against Del City High School on Friday, the Choctaw Police Department said in a statement. 

An argument between at least two men led to the shooting, police said. 

The 16-year-old was shot in the groin area and succumbed to his injuries. He was not a student in the Choctaw or Del City school systems, according to police. 

At least four other people sustained injuries as a result of the incident, including a 42-year-old man who was shot in the chest and is now stable in the ICU, police said. 

A young girl was shot in her thigh, treated at a hospital and released. Two other girls, who police believe are students, sustained broken wrists and a broken leg while trying to leave the area. Police did not share the ages of the girls. 

The suspect is still at large.

