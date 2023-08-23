There's Something Very Wrong With This Photo Put Out By the CDC Director
Tipsheet

Here's Where Biden Vacationed Before Disastrous Maui Trip

Matt Vespa
August 23, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Joe Biden vacationed twice as Hawaii burned. Maui has been devastated by wildfires that killed over 100 people and inflicted at least $6 billion in damages. Nearly 1,000 are still missing. It’s the deadliest wildfire in a century, and Joe initially had no comment on the rising death toll as he vacationed in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The remark drew so much criticism that he promised to visit the island at some point after his second vacation at Lake Tahoe. 


The country has suffered a devastating natural disaster, and Biden decided to shack up at billionaire Tom Steyer’s $18 million mansion. This second holiday comes as Maui residents struggled to find clean water and resources as recovery efforts continued. With no power and little cell service, the FEMA website is useless (via NY Post): 

President Biden and his extended family arrived late Friday for a weeklong Lake Tahoe vacation at the $18 million waterfront mansion of billionaire climate investor Tom Steyer. 

Biden, 80, and his scandal-plagued son Hunter, 53, showed up separately to the six-bedroom Nevada retreat, which is touted on Redfin as “one of Lake Tahoe’s finest lakefront properties and the pinnacle waterfront estate within the gated Glenbrook community.” 

The home features a “spectacular lakeside gazebo [that] rests between the park-like grounds and the calming shores of Glenbrook Bay,” the real estate website says. 

The president has enjoyed free vacations at the homes of other prominent Democrats, but the White House said that he will pay for the stay at Steyer’s three-acre property. 

“The First Family is renting a private home for their stay in Lake Tahoe,” a statement read. “The home belongs to Tom Steyer and Kat Taylor. The First Family is renting the home for fair market value.” 

And now, this Biden trip to Lake Tahoe is under investigation that might slap Mr. Steyer with some fines. He apparently lacked the proper authority to rent out his house (via Daily Caller): 

Officials are investigating billionaire Tom Steyer for allegedly violating Vacation Home Rental (VHR) policies in his rental of his vacation home to President Joe Biden. 

Biden rented Steyer’s $18 million property for a six-day vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, for “fair market value,” the White House said. The president is accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden at the mansion. 

A local resident filed a complaint against Steyer claiming he did not have a VHR permit, The Nevada Globe first reported Monday. VHR Program Manager Ernie Strehlow confirmed to the Daily Caller that the complaint is “being researched.” 

“Several [inquiries] have been received on this address. We cannot comment further as we are actively investigating any Douglas County Nevada code violations on this rental,” Strehlow said in a statement. 

If found to be in violation of VHR policies, Steyer could face a fine of up to $20,000, Douglas County policies state. 

That’s nothing for Steyer, but it adds to the narrative that Biden is a bumbling mess, even on the little things. 

He fell asleep. C’mon, man.



