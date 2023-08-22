Law Professor: Democrats Aren't Laughing About the Hunter Biden Scandal Anymore

It’s thrilling to watch liberal narratives collapse. These people’s suffocating self-righteousness makes it even more entertaining. The insufferable arrogance over nothing is a turn-off to most of the country. So, it's even more satisfying when they think they’re atop the mountain and get pushed off so easily, leading to a violent tumbling that leaves these soft saps broken and bloody.

The Hunter Biden scandal isn’t going away. The failed sweetheart plea deal is just the beginning. Democrats tried to dismiss this story until it became political mustard gas, causing their skin to burn. IRS agents Joseph Ziegler and Gary Shapley were the two whistleblowers that torched the Department of Justice for their persistent intervention in their investigation into the president’s son. The Democrats’ inability to discredit and neutralize these individuals led to the death of the plea deal. Behind the scenes, DOJ and Hunter Biden lawyers tweaked and redrafted the language following Ziegler and Shapley’s allegations that it ended in its dissolution.

The president’s son is now heading to trial on the charges while escaping the more serious ones, thanks to the Justice Department letting them expire under the statute of limitations; US Attorney David Weiss reportedly advocated this course of action. He’s also the man who tried to charge Hunter twice but was blocked, though that doesn’t give him a pass on being Harvey Two-Face here. His appointment as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden is viewed as a stonewalling attempt since House Oversight can’t interview him. Weiss is also considered a compromised figure in a rigged effort.

Half the country feels the Hunter Biden special counsel probe is a whitewash and for good reason. As law professor Jonathan Turley wrote, Democrats aren’t laughing about the Hunter Biden story anymore, whose legal team threatened to put Joe Biden on the stand if the DOJ didn’t find some corrupt way to permit the younger Biden to skate on the mounting felonies facing him.

The Left thought the Hunter Biden scandal was an Inspector Clouseau goose chase. Now, it could be one that could bring impeachment charges against not just Joe Biden, who knew every bit of his son’s sordid business dealings, but Attorney General Merrick Garland, who allowed the department to become Biden’s secret police tasked with protecting his crack-cocaine trainwreck of a son:

The New York Times, which has spent years downplaying the Hunter Biden scandal, has published an internal account of the investigation. The Times reported that US Attorney David Weiss was actually preparing to let Hunter walk “without requiring a guilty plea on any charges.” However, that “changed in the spring, around the time a pair of IRS officials on the case accused the Justice Department of hamstringing the investigation. Mr. Weiss suddenly demanded that Mr. Biden plead guilty to committing tax offenses.” In other words, according to the Times, those two mocked whistleblowers prompted the Justice Department to prosecute. Why would that be? Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted that no political pressure or political considerations would affect the investigation. Yet it appears that the Biden team did raise the potential embarrassment for the president and the Justice Department if Hunter faced serious charges. New emails reveal that Hunter Biden’s lawyers told the prosecutors that, if there were serious charges, it would be President Biden in the spotlight. […] If Merrick Garland finally yielded to demands for a special counsel, the regulations specified that the person had to come from outside the Justice Department. That meant it could not be Weiss. That person would presumably start by reviewing not just the evidence but the crimes that might have been charged years earlier. Yet the Justice Department reportedly allowed the statute of limitations to run on major crimes, including the tax offenses related to the suspicious payments to Hunter Biden from Ukraine and other countries. Garland decided to violate the regulations and appoint the most controversial person (with the possible exception of Hunter himself) to offer an independent examination of the case: Weiss. […] While Weiss may be able to justify his actions or contest these allegations, he is clearly viewed as compromised by many in the public. He stands accused of running an allegedly fixed investigation and, now according to the Times, only pursued the “sweetheart deal” when whistleblowers moved to expose the allegations of special treatment for the president’s son. The question is why, knowing the distrust over the past handling of the investigation, Garland would make an appointment guaranteed to further deepen that unease. According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, almost half of Americans lack trust that the Justice Department will conduct the Hunter Biden investigation in a “fair and nonpartisan manner.” For these Democratic members and Garland, the case has truly become the “theater of the absurd” … only no one is laughing.

Once again, we were right about Hunter Biden when that laptop popped up in October 2020. And it's not due to political beliefs. The damn laptop was there for all to peruse.