One Tweet That Sums Up the January 6 Committee's Evidence Fiasco

If the liberal media is tired of dealing with so-called conspiracy theories, maybe they should stop either peddling them or fanning the flames. The knee-jerk reaction to conservative media has been a rollercoaster for liberal newsrooms who eventually admit we were right. The Left has been laughably incorrect on most significant stories, from COVID to the Hunter Biden laptop.

On January 6, the Left probably knew they overshot the landing zone when they declared the incident worse than 9/11 but went along with it regardless, hoping to find something incriminating to use against Donald Trump. They didn’t. And for all the grandstanding about how this little riot could never happen again for the sake of the health of our institutions, the Democrat-run select committee destroyed a ton of evidence. Nothing was adequately cataloged or preserved, including the committee's communications with the Biden White House. The tweet below summarizes this circus:

Biden's FBI covered up voter fraud in 2020, planted agents at the Capitol on J6, and had the committee destroy evidence all to hide a stolen election, and both Republicans and Democrats have done nothing about it.



It's one big club, and we aren't in it. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) August 9, 2023

Leah wrote about former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund’s interview with Tucker Carlson, where the former law enforcement official detailed the odd protocols before January 6. Also, why hasn’t Ray Epps, the man on camera urging the crowd to storm the Capitol, been arrested? Many have alleged that Mr. Epps is a federal agent, which he has strenuously denied.

The overarching question: was January 6 a Democrat-manufactured political event? Did they want this mayhem to break out?

“On Sunday and Monday, [military leaders] had been discussing locking down the city… because of the concern for violence. You know who issues the permits on Capitol Hill for demonstrations? I do,” Sund said. “You know, who wasn't told? Me. Instead, on January 4th, what does Miller do? He puts out a memo restricting the National Guard from carrying the various weapons, any weapons, any civil disobedience equipment that would be utilized for the very demonstrations or violence that he sees coming. It just doesn't make any sense.” Why no one seems to want to get to the bottom of the security failures on Jan. 6. “The other federal agencies withheld critical information from you in charge of security at the Capitol before January 6. And once it started and things got out of control, for 71 minutes, Pelosi refused to allow you to bring in the National Guard," Carlson said. "So those are two of the biggest questions from January 6. And my question is, why don’t we have answers to why that happened?

Again, I’m sure many of you have already had your suspicions, especially since the alleged pipe bomber has never been identified. The electronic surveillance information analyzed to identify a suspect was determined to be mysteriously corrupted when this ‘bomber’ planted the devices. You’ve known about the memos, with the FBI director delivering odd remarks about foreknowledge of undercover agents or assets in the crowd on January 6. And now, the evidence regarding this event compiled by the select committee has been destroyed.

I wouldn’t be shocked if this was a shoddy psy-op.