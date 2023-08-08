AG Barr Is Right About One Thing Relating to Trump, But Dead Wrong...
Tipsheet

There's No Excuse for This Sportscaster's Brutal Error During NFL QB Segment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 08, 2023 4:25 PM

How did this ever go to air, and why wasn’t it corrected on the spot? Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd knows his statistics and facts about the world of sports, though you might not like the takes he comes up with, depending on the fanbase. And many of these guys are dead wrong; eating crow is part of the business. And then, there are these errors that are inexcusable and insensitive.

During Tuesday’s show, The Herd, Cowherd listed some 20 NFL quarterbacks who will never win a Super Bowl championship. Dwayne Haskins is on the list, which some pointed out is accurate because he died last year:

Haskins died in Florida on April 9, 2022, while training with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haskins was picked 15th overall in the 2019 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins but got released at the conclusion of the 2020 season. He had been with the Steelers since 2021, serving as a backup quarterback. He died after being hit by a truck on Interstate 595.

