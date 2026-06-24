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Tipsheet

After His Candidates Got Taken to the Cleaners, the NRCC Sent Hakeem Jeffries a Nice Gift

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 24, 2026 3:00 PM
After His Candidates Got Taken to the Cleaners, the NRCC Sent Hakeem Jeffries a Nice Gift
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The red wave took over New York City last night, but not Republican red. It was the Che Guevara insurgency: all three candidates Zohran Mamdani endorsed won their primaries. It was a sea of crazy, and an event where the Democratic establishment needs to think hard about what to do next, because, at this point, their people are slated for demolition. We’ll get to that later today, but for now, the National Republican Congressional Committee is popping champagne since they know these gains aren’t sustainable. Even better, if the socialist takeover from within does occur, it’s the end of the Democratic Party for at least a generation. 

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The crazy folks being elevated, driven by a belief that Democrats aren’t left-wing enough, are only helping Republicans, who have a chance to beat the odds and keep their majority. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) thought he could easily win, a prime example of poor political judgment, but now he must confront an internal fire that he ignored, which has now damaged half the house. 

He bragged weeks ago that his party would win. As Lee Corso says, ‘not so fast, my friend.’ No doubt, the socialist surge has cooled Democrats’ 2026 hopes, and the NRCC sent the New York liberal some flowers this morning. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES NEW YORK SOCIALISM

Three losses in one night is tough. We wanted so-called 'Leader' Jeffries to know our thoughts are with him, his candidates, and whatever remains of his influence in the Democrat Party,” said NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella.

Absolute cinema, and what a gut punch to Temu Obama. 

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Dem Rep Summed Up the NY Socialist Takeover Perfectly Matt Vespa
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