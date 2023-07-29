Wait...That's What Eric Swalwell Said to Speaker McCarthy?

This story popped up at a random time. As Hunter Biden faces more legal scrutiny now that his plea agreement over gun and tax charges was tossed by a judge, the story surrounding the alleged criminal activities of the Biden family appears to be heating up. So, it’s easy to miss this little flashback tale of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) calling Speaker Kevin McCarthy a “pu**y.”

This scuffle occurred in June when the House voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) over his attempts to impeach Donald Trump based on fake evidence from the Clinton campaign and the FBI. Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign bankrolled the infamous Steele Dossier, which the FBI used to start the counterintelligence probe into Donald Trump.

This debunked document started the Russian collusion hoax. Schiff, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee, fanned the flames. He wasn’t alone, but the California Democrat and Mr. Swalwell, who reportedly has a penchant for sleeping with Chinese intelligence assets, were removed from the House Intelligence Committee when the Republicans retook the chamber in the 2022 midterms.

When Swalwell hurled that threat at McCarthy, the speaker shot back, warning Swally that he would “kick the s**t” out of him (via Insider) [Warning: some language below]:

The Daily Beast's Matt Fuller cited two Democratic lawmakers who claim the brief fracas is the talk of the Capitol. In particular, the report claimed some lawmakers are tickled over the fact that Swalwell faced off with the speaker, even if they may not be thrilled that his chosen insult was to call McCarthy "a pussy." […] McCarthy was reportedly miffed that Swalwell called him "weak" on the House floor after House Republicans voted to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, yet another California lawmaker. At the time, McCarthy goaded his Democratic colleagues as their jeers and boos delayed his required reading of the resolution that formally admonished Schiff. "This is pathetic," Swalwell told McCarthy, according to The Daily Beast. "You're weak. You're a weak man." The speaker was still angry about it the following day when he saw Swalwell trying to leave the House floor. McCarthy then tried to block the Democrat as the pair proceeded to get in each other's faces. At one point, McCarthy issued a stern warning to his colleague. "Call me a pussy again, and I'll kick your ass," McCarthy allegedly said. Swalwell was undeterred. "You. Are. A. Pussy," Swalwell reportedly replied, emphasizing each word of his insult.

Swalwell is a failed 2020 presidential candidate who serves no purpose other than going on MSNBC or CNN and spewing the talking points from the Democratic National Committee. He’s a do-nothing member of Congress, sour over the loss of his committee assignment.

And while this is a slightly funny story that’s a break from the wider scandal engulfing the Biden administration, all eyes are on Hunter Biden’s ex-associate, Devon Archer, this Monday. Mr. Archer will reportedly testify that Joe Biden was in on these shady deals, allegedly calling to chime in on the negotiations.