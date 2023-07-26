Adam Schiff Did Not Just Say That About a Possible Biden Impeachment Inquiry

Is Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) serious with these remarks about a potential Biden impeachment inquiry? The pressure is increasing on the Biden White House under the microscope from all angles. Hunter Biden’s laptop provided the window into the types of government access deals he and his father were allegedly cooking up, even when Joe was serving as vice president. Some of that cash was funneled through shell companies, and the IRS wanted to charge the president’s son for breaking the law, but the Justice Department ran interference in any effort to do so.

The FBI’s confidential human source, who has been feeding the bureau information on the Burisma scheme since 2018, noted that both Joe and Hunter received $5 million each in 2015-16, with the co-founder of the energy company, Mykola Zlochevsky, felt coerced into making the payments which he kept a ledger for, along with audio recordings of the calls. But in return, Biden did fire the prosecutor looking into Burisma, which he boasted about afterward. Hunter was also hired to provide the company with legal protection at $50,000/month.

The needle is being threaded, with Joe not just looking as if he knew what Hunter was doing but was the primary facilitator regarding these sleazy deals. The IRS whistleblowers who outlined how a biased DOJ stifled their efforts are credible, as is the FBI’s confidential human source. It’s why this story isn’t going away. And with Speaker McCarthy drawing the red line on impeachment, declaring that once the White House starts withholding key documents, Schiff has the stones to say that we’re descending into chaos because the GOP wants to impeach on baseless claims.

ADAM SCHIFF:



“The Republican desire to impeach someone, ANYONE, no matter whether there’s any evidence just shows how they have descended into chaos,” he said.

First, these aren’t baseless claims: there’s evidence of criminality here, whereas Trump just made a phone call. Everyone knew the Democrats’ impeachment effort was politically driven. You can’t say that here because the evidence is reliable, verifiable, and delivered by non-partisan actors. Joseph Ziegler, one of the IRS whistleblowers, is a gay Democrat, hardly fitting the mold of ultra-MAGA. And let’s not forget that Schiff seemingly coached the intelligence whistleblower during the phony Ukrainian quid pro quo circus. He knew the individual and the contents of the complaint before it was filed.

During that period when he chaired the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff also issued secret subpoenas against the Republicans who were deeply skeptical that the Ukrainian event involving Trump rose to the level of legitimate inquiry. No smoking gun evidence of quid pro quo was ever found. That’s not the same regarding the allegations facing the Bidens.

You’re the original lord of chaos, Adam. The only difference is that we have evidence that Joe Biden and his son are dirtier than the crack pipe the latter hit up while frolicking with hookers.