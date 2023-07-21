The Media Is Attempting a Blackout on the IRS Whistleblowers, And It's Not Only Liberal Outlets

Maybe some other outlets will revisit this bombshell hearing, but yesterday was quite a shameful display from the media, even from liberal outlets. There are stories where the noise is too loud to ignore. This Biden corruption fiasco is one of them.

“Agent X” came out of the bunker Wednesday. Joseph Ziegler, a 13-year veteran at the IRS, stood next to Special Agent Gary Shapley, another whistleblower, where the two men detailed the gross malfeasance and Justice Department interference they endured during their investigations into Hunter Biden on tax violations. The Biden family has received millions in shady government access deals, with $10 million being allegedly paid to Hunter and Joe by Burisma Holdings in 2015-16. The FBI has an FD-1023 report from a confidential human source.

That source, Shapley and Ziegler, are credible and respected, so the Democrats failed to discredit the latter two during the hearing. It was a mess. The testimony from these IRS officials, plus the release of that FD-1023 report in full, cast an impeachable scenario for Joe Biden. That he and his son were part of a bribery operation in Ukraine, whose paper trail was masked, or attempted to be concealed, by DOJ officials, with federal agents and attorneys running interference on any probe relating to Hunter Biden, Ziegler documented multiple times Biden’s son broke tax laws, the cumulative effect being so significant that he recommended charges.

Shapley bluntly said that the interference from the Justice Department was over fear that some roads led to Biden. The report looks like a doormat at the White House with a sign reading “Impeach me.” Hunter and Joe allegedly raked in millions in bribes and used federal officials at the DOJ to cover their tracks. None of this would have happened if Hunter remembered to pick up his laptop. Like all alleged criminals, idiocy always does them in, and the Bidens are no exception.

Yet, the media was silent, even Fox News. Some point out that CBS covered it, with others adding that it was because Catherine Herridge works there. Herridge was the one who reported that the classified military map Trump reportedly flaunted with uncleared personnel present wasn’t included in the 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Complete media blackout on IRS whistleblower hearings yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3WHUYyC38q — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 20, 2023

Give USA Today some credit - even if the "lashing out" framing is a bit silly. pic.twitter.com/2zXm7Bt3k0 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 20, 2023

Even Fox News is downplaying the testimony in favor of Jason Aldean, Gilgo murders, Powerball winner, etc. pic.twitter.com/ARhWzNS4MF — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) July 20, 2023

Only because Catherine is there. Good for them. — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) July 20, 2023

The media blackout on this is just incredible. https://t.co/3g9ctAGOrj — John Now at Friendster Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) July 20, 2023

We all know what would happen if the political parties were flipped here.