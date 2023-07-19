These House Dems Voted Against a Resolution Condemning Xenophobia
It’s 2005 v. 2024
Smears for Money
Politicize Defense? Never!
Obama Defends Sexually Explicit Books for Children in Open Letter to Librarians
The Media Display Hostility Toward a Third Party
More Thoughts on Affirmative Action
Biden's Upside-Down Defense Policy
Methanol-Tainted Liquor and Xylazine-Tainted Fentanyl Illustrate the Same Prohibitionist P...
Americans Aren’t Buying, and Can’t Afford, ‘Bidenomics’
Now More Than Ever, Why I’m Voting for Trump in 2024
America Doesn’t Need Trump-Lite. It Needs Trump-Plus.
Wireless Group Says More Mid-Band Spectrum Needed to Keep 5G growth Going
Democrat Demagoguery Heats Up 'Climate Reparations'
Tipsheet

How Trump Described Special Counsel Jack Smith Will Definitely Resonate With His Base

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 19, 2023 6:00 AM
AP Photo/John Locher

Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, where his vintage persona appeared at a town hall event last night. The former president is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, which will get a boost if he’s indicted a third time by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith sent a letter to Trump’s attorneys, where he said the billionaire real estate magnate is the subject of an investigation stemming from the January 6 riot. 

During the town hall, Trump ripped into Smith for being a “nasty” and “deranged” prosecuting attorney with a history of failure. He also reminded folks that he sent the javelins to Ukraine while taking potshots at the Biden White House for their cocaine incident, a serious infraction where a person of interest failed to be identified. He also returned to his initial position about ballot harvesting, where the former president said Republicans had to get into the game to defeat Democrats. Some, like Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA), have already done so, which is credited with saving them in the 2022 midterms. Trump seemed to backtrack on the method but endorsed it again here, though adding that phony ballots are a problem.

Recommended

What the Biden White House Is Doing in the Press Room Is Pretty Fascist Matt Vespa

But I’m sure some might get held up on this:

Still, the cocaine bit was hilarious. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Biden White House Is Doing in the Press Room Is Pretty Fascist Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Falls Apart on Camera During Meeting With Israel's President Spencer Brown
These House Dems Voted Against a Resolution Condemning Xenophobia Spencer Brown
Ilhan Omar's Global Warming Tweet Earned a Hilarious Community Note Matt Vespa
Smears for Money John Stossel
It’s 2005 v. 2024 Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
What the Biden White House Is Doing in the Press Room Is Pretty Fascist Matt Vespa