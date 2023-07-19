How Trump Described Special Counsel Jack Smith Will Definitely Resonate With His Base

Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, where his vintage persona appeared at a town hall event last night. The former president is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, which will get a boost if he’s indicted a third time by Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith sent a letter to Trump’s attorneys, where he said the billionaire real estate magnate is the subject of an investigation stemming from the January 6 riot.

During the town hall, Trump ripped into Smith for being a “nasty” and “deranged” prosecuting attorney with a history of failure. He also reminded folks that he sent the javelins to Ukraine while taking potshots at the Biden White House for their cocaine incident, a serious infraction where a person of interest failed to be identified. He also returned to his initial position about ballot harvesting, where the former president said Republicans had to get into the game to defeat Democrats. Some, like Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA), have already done so, which is credited with saving them in the 2022 midterms. Trump seemed to backtrack on the method but endorsed it again here, though adding that phony ballots are a problem.

There's a big crowd for Trump's Town Hall with Sean Hannity tonight. pic.twitter.com/6WTkLaYj6W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

PRESIDENT TRUMP on JACK SMITH:



"This guy is a deranged prosecutor who's had tremendous failures all over the place. He's a nasty, horrible human being." pic.twitter.com/RFmtHE8You — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

HANNITY: "Do you now encourage and embrace early voting, voting by mail, and legal ballot harvesting?"



TRUMP: "I do, but...they also create phony ballots, and that's a real problem." pic.twitter.com/KE8dJHgdXP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

TRUMP: It's "pretty bad" if somebody is "taking cocaine and making decisions..." pic.twitter.com/6KQAqpPLpY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

TRUMP: "I gave the javelins to Ukraine. When they took out all those tanks, that was from Trump!"



"They say oh, Trump was good for Russia! I was the worst thing that ever happened!" pic.twitter.com/gUpZkAlnTN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

But I’m sure some might get held up on this:

Trump Praises 'Smart, Brilliant, Everything Perfect' Xi Jinping: 'Runs 1.4 Billion People With an Iron Fist' https://t.co/EHN8Q9EqDD — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 19, 2023

Still, the cocaine bit was hilarious.