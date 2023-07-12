This Trans Nonsense Ends From Disgust And Boredom
Kamala Harris Cannot Be Serious About This Latest Initiative for Domestic Flights
College Racism
When Investigators Won't Investigate Joe Biden
Untenable: An Invaluable American Memoir
Mark Levin Accuses Merrick Garland's Leakers
The Decline of Our Nation Is Crystal-Clear
Trump is Correct About EVs, About Paper Ballots, About Ukraine, About…
Capitalism Finds Its Long Needed Champion in Rainer Zitelmann
Biden Trashes the US Constitution to Muzzle Critics
Critics of the Ruling Against Biden's Anti-'Misinformation' Crusade See No Threat to Freed...
Transgender Train Derails in Sixth Circuit
(Capitalist) Pigs...in...Spaaaace!
Global Security at Risk: The Imperative of Standing with Iran's Democratic Resistance
Tipsheet

Did the White House Get Caught in a Lie About Joe Biden's Workload?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 12, 2023 6:35 AM
James Spiro/Twitter

 There have been multiple times President Biden’s age and inability to do the job have presented themselves. He fell during the US Air Force commencement ceremony and delivered an incoherent address at a fundraising dinner for the nation’s top environmental groups. Biden said we will build a railroad linking the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Now, he can’t even manage to attend the opening dinner at the NATO leadership summit. The reason was due to his workload (via NY Post): 

President Biden raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he skipped the NATO leadership summit’s opening dinner in Lithuania’s capital, with White House staff citing a — relatively — action-packed schedule for the 80-year-old commander-in-chief. 

Asked why the president gave the meal a miss, a US official said that Biden “has four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit.” 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken took Biden’s place at the dinner, which brings together heads of state and government from all 31 NATO member countries. 

This man has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation. Also, did the Biden White House forget that he was caught catching rays at the Delaware shore before the NATO trip? 

Recommended

Joe Biden Sure Is Having a Tough Time at the NATO Summit Rebecca Downs

And if that was horrifying enough, Biden seems to be the only person who somehow managed to cobble together a halfway decent response to Ukraine’s push to obtain NATO membership by telling them to slow their roll. NATO left the door open for Ukrainian membership, but given how their war with Russia is going, Biden will be long gone from the Oval Office (via NBC News): 

NATO has extended an invitation to Ukraine to join the defense alliance, but only once all 31 members of the alliance have agreed to it and the conditions have been met, Stoltenberg said at a press conference today. 

"We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met,” NATO said in an official statement. 

In the meantime, Stoltenberg said that allies had reduced the bureaucratic threshold for Ukraine to join NATO. Allies had agreed to remove a step that required a “membership action plan,” a series of programs the applying nation adopts that address political, economic, defense, resource, security and legal issues in preparation for future membership. 

"What we have agreed to is a very substantive package with many different elements that helps to move Ukraine closer to NATO,” said Stoltenberg, who emphasized that the alliance had created very practical steps for Ukraine to follow. 

He said he would be meeting with Zelenskyy later today, and they would hold the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine-NATO council tomorrow. 

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy had claimed it was “unprecedented and absurd” that NATO would not provide a time frame for Ukraine’s accession into the alliance, which Stoltenberg responded to during the press conference. 

“If you look at other membership processes, there have not been timelines,” he said. “They are condition based — has always been.” 

At least that issue, which could trigger World War III, has been put off for now. Still, Biden’s batteries being drained after four days of work doesn’t bode well for an administration trying to portray a president as active, lucid, and a night owl. He’s not since he’s already egregiously unqualified for the office.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Sure Is Having a Tough Time at the NATO Summit Rebecca Downs
Kamala Harris Cannot Be Serious About This Latest Initiative for Domestic Flights Matt Vespa
This Trans Nonsense Ends From Disgust And Boredom Kurt Schlichter
'Democrats Have a Problem on Their Hands' With Asian American Voters Matt Vespa
Why a Georgia Democrat Shouldn't Worry About Switching Parties Matt Vespa
Actually, Everything Is NOT 'Fine' With Bud Light Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Joe Biden Sure Is Having a Tough Time at the NATO Summit Rebecca Downs