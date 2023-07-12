Did the White House Get Caught in a Lie About Joe Biden's Workload?

There have been multiple times President Biden’s age and inability to do the job have presented themselves. He fell during the US Air Force commencement ceremony and delivered an incoherent address at a fundraising dinner for the nation’s top environmental groups. Biden said we will build a railroad linking the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Now, he can’t even manage to attend the opening dinner at the NATO leadership summit. The reason was due to his workload (via NY Post):

President Biden raised eyebrows on Tuesday when he skipped the NATO leadership summit’s opening dinner in Lithuania’s capital, with White House staff citing a — relatively — action-packed schedule for the 80-year-old commander-in-chief. Asked why the president gave the meal a miss, a US official said that Biden “has four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken took Biden’s place at the dinner, which brings together heads of state and government from all 31 NATO member countries.

This man has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation. Also, did the Biden White House forget that he was caught catching rays at the Delaware shore before the NATO trip?

They're literally lying.



Dude was chillin on the beach in Delaware 3 days ago. https://t.co/8Xlcm6NtEI pic.twitter.com/ERoH3ajUTV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 11, 2023

NEW: President Biden is not attending tonight’s dinner with NATO leaders. Asked why he is skipping it, a US official said the president has had four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit. — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 11, 2023

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too… but they are still lying.” pic.twitter.com/W4YyffPUsz — James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) July 11, 2023

And if that was horrifying enough, Biden seems to be the only person who somehow managed to cobble together a halfway decent response to Ukraine’s push to obtain NATO membership by telling them to slow their roll. NATO left the door open for Ukrainian membership, but given how their war with Russia is going, Biden will be long gone from the Oval Office (via NBC News):

NATO has extended an invitation to Ukraine to join the defense alliance, but only once all 31 members of the alliance have agreed to it and the conditions have been met, Stoltenberg said at a press conference today. "We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met,” NATO said in an official statement. In the meantime, Stoltenberg said that allies had reduced the bureaucratic threshold for Ukraine to join NATO. Allies had agreed to remove a step that required a “membership action plan,” a series of programs the applying nation adopts that address political, economic, defense, resource, security and legal issues in preparation for future membership. "What we have agreed to is a very substantive package with many different elements that helps to move Ukraine closer to NATO,” said Stoltenberg, who emphasized that the alliance had created very practical steps for Ukraine to follow. He said he would be meeting with Zelenskyy later today, and they would hold the inaugural meeting of the Ukraine-NATO council tomorrow. Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy had claimed it was “unprecedented and absurd” that NATO would not provide a time frame for Ukraine’s accession into the alliance, which Stoltenberg responded to during the press conference. “If you look at other membership processes, there have not been timelines,” he said. “They are condition based — has always been.”

At least that issue, which could trigger World War III, has been put off for now. Still, Biden’s batteries being drained after four days of work doesn’t bode well for an administration trying to portray a president as active, lucid, and a night owl. He’s not since he’s already egregiously unqualified for the office.