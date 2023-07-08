Pronoun Police: CA School Suspends Students for Misgendering Trans Kid

Some students at a California school have been suspended and later face restorative justice following a pronoun incident with a transgender peer. When a teacher approached the students about the misgendering incident, they fled (via Fox News):

A California school district suspended two children for five days after a misgendering incident took place, and then subjected them to a training called "restorative justice," according to an email reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The email was sent by a recently departed principal of Herbert Hoover High School located in the Glendale Unified School District. It was first reported by GUSD Parents Voices.

The former principal, Jennifer Earl, described two students who misgendered a transgender student, and then ran away as the teacher attempted to correct them.

"I suspended two students for five days each today and will be conducting [restorative justice] with students and teacher for [the misgendering]… In interviewing them, they admitted to being curious about a transgender person," Earl said.

"I asked [the] teacher [involved in the incident] how he wanted to handle it, if he wanted me to just teach them about misgendering or would he like me to speak about being trans. He asked me to educate on transgender. It was well received from students and parents. [Restorative justice] will happen after suspension," the email said.

GUSD explained to Fox News Digital that they make determinations if a misgendering – generally defined as using the wrong pronouns – is considered bullying based on whether a student's perceived intent.