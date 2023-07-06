Eric Holder Attacks the Judge Who Halted Big Tech Censorship
Why the Biden White House's Response to Their Cocaine Fiasco Is Unbelievable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 06, 2023 10:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Someone brought cocaine into the White House, and no one knows anything. Biden’s staff isn’t cooperating, and there is a very real possibility that nothing determinable will be revealed because this administration is trying to bury this embarrassing incident. Cocaine was found near the Situation Room. It belonged to someone—this story isn’t going away. Did Hunter leave something behind?

Spencer and Katie have written about the stonewalling, specifically that Biden White House staff cannot comment due to Hatch Act concerns, which is grade-A baloney. The second deflection, which is that this section of the White House is heavily trafficked, is also laughable. Spencer aptly observed that this isn’t Reagan National Airport, Grand Central Station, or Madison Square Garden. If the Secret Service wanted to, they could find this person. But given how they reportedly ran interference when Hunter Biden got into gun trouble, can they be entrusted with investigating Cocainegate? 

Yet, what makes the Biden White House’s reaction to their cocaine circus ludicrous and entertaining at the same time can be traced back to the January 6 riot, where, as Jordan Boyd of The Federalist wrote, hundreds were hunted down and arrested but drugs near the Situation Room has created an investigative conundrum that cannot be solved:

“White House cocaine culprit unlikely to be found: Law enforcement official,” the headline reads. 

[…] 

The White House is supposedly equipped with state-of-the-art security that would make finding the druggie who lost his illegal loot incredibly easy. 

White House staff and visitors are required to go through multiple security checkpoints before entering areas like the West Wing. Some of these screening areas are even equipped with dogs that are trained to alert to illegal substances and items. Where metal detectors and cameras may fail, swarms of Secret Service and White House visitor logs are designed to prevail. 

Against a bag of cocaine, however, Politico’s inside man suggests all of these measures are moot.

“Even if there were surveillance cameras, unless you were waving it around, it may not have been caught,” the anonymous official told Politico. “It’s a bit of a thoroughfare. People walk by there all the time.” 

[…] 

Security failures in important government buildings, including the White House, have certainly occurred in the past. When protestors walked into the Capitol on January 6 — one of the most notable breaches in recent history — the Biden regime partnered with banks, cell phone companies, and Big Tech to track down, question, and arrest people near and in the federal building. 

Months after the afternoon chaos, people like Georgia grandma Linda Menk, who merely attended the Trump rally near the White House on Jan. 6, received house visits from the FBI who demanded to question her about her stint in D.C.

To this day, with encouragement from the president himself, Biden’s Department of Justice is working to find and charge Americans for their presence in the Capitol in 2021. But when it comes to finding the crackhead who left his cargo somewhere in the president’s residence, the White House clearly couldn’t be less interested in pursuing an investigation. 

These security measures make the ‘I don’t know’ pivot from the Biden crew absurd, to say nothing of what has been done against other supposed culprits who have committed far less serious offenses. The Left, the media, and the Democratic Party are hell on wheels regarding the January 6 rioters who committed simple trespassing. But when it comes to cocaine being brought inside the White House, whose systems could easily finger a suspect, it’s a lost cause. No one should take this Biden White House line seriously. If anything, are they suggesting the security systems that protect the president’s residences are inadequate and easily bypassed? How is that comforting? How is that an acceptable pivot from this communications team? 

We’ve been here on so many things, from Biden’s bribery allegations to the sordid antics of Hunter and now this cocaine party near the Situation Room. Who are the Bidens protecting? What are they hiding? Someone can walk into the White House with cocaine and get away with it, or the Bidens allow this individual to get away with it. I think it’s a little bit of both. 


