Celebrating America's 247th Birthday
In Congress, July 4, 1776
This Fourth of July Should Be About Fireworks, The Constitution, And The SCOTUS...
'Notorious RBG' and a Liberal Supreme Court Disaster
Main Street Republicans Laser-Focused on Kitchen Table Issues for 2024
A Step Toward True Equality
Bidenomics Is a Big Bust
Ingratitude Multiplied by 247 Years
Angel Mom: DeSantis Will Stop the Invasion and Secure Our Border
Stop Calling Everyone Grifters
Not for Sale: God's Children
An Immigrant’s Plea to Preserve the American Dream This Independence Day
Only Christianity Fully Reflects America’s Founding
Mr. Pendleton’s Museum
Thank You, America
Tipsheet

There's a Man Going Around DC Setting Off Explosives

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  July 03, 2023 11:02 PM
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

A man is going around Washington, DC, setting off bombs. That’s not hyperbole; three locations have already been hit. And no, it’s not the phantom pipe bomber that left incendiary devices at the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican National Committees, which was a brief sub-plot of the January 6 riot. They still haven’t caught that individual, spawning conspiracy theories about whether that suspect was a federal agent executing a false flag operation. Back to the present, this bombing suspect hit a Truist Bank ATM, a Nike store, and a local Safeway in Northeast DC. The person is still at large (via WJLA):

Police are searching for the person who hurled explosives at several Northeast D.C. businesses mere minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). 

Around 4:30 a.m., someone detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside of the ATM at the Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE before fleeing the area in a vehicle, MPD said. Damage was reported at the location. 

Six minutes later, someone detonated a second explosive device on the sidewalk in front of the Nike store in the 700 block of H Street NE before again fleeing in a vehicle, police said. Damages were reported. 

Then, at 4:45 a.m., authorities said a person threw a Molotov cocktail-style object at the Safeway located in the 300 block of 40th Street, NE then fled the scene in a vehicle, again causing damage.

Recommended

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants to Go to War With the Supreme Court Matt Vespa

The city isn’t as safe as it used to be, which is another story. Let’s hope authorities nab the suspect soon.

 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants to Go to War With the Supreme Court Matt Vespa
This Woman Was a Popular Liberal Account on Twitter. She Also Never Existed. Matt Vespa
Bud Light Gets More Bad Sales News Ahead of Fourth of July Holiday Rebecca Downs
The White House Was Evacuated After 'Unknown Item' of Cocaine Hydrochloride Found Rebecca Downs
One of the Prosecutors in Hunter Biden Probe Certainly Looks to Have a Conflict of Interest Rebecca Downs
Aftershocks From the Bud Light Debacle Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants to Go to War With the Supreme Court Matt Vespa