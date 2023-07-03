There's a Man Going Around DC Setting Off Explosives

A man is going around Washington, DC, setting off bombs. That’s not hyperbole; three locations have already been hit. And no, it’s not the phantom pipe bomber that left incendiary devices at the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican National Committees, which was a brief sub-plot of the January 6 riot. They still haven’t caught that individual, spawning conspiracy theories about whether that suspect was a federal agent executing a false flag operation. Back to the present, this bombing suspect hit a Truist Bank ATM, a Nike store, and a local Safeway in Northeast DC. The person is still at large (via WJLA):

Police are searching for the person who hurled explosives at several Northeast D.C. businesses mere minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Around 4:30 a.m., someone detonated an explosive device on the sidewalk outside of the ATM at the Truist Bank in the 2300 block of Washington Place NE before fleeing the area in a vehicle, MPD said. Damage was reported at the location. Six minutes later, someone detonated a second explosive device on the sidewalk in front of the Nike store in the 700 block of H Street NE before again fleeing in a vehicle, police said. Damages were reported. Then, at 4:45 a.m., authorities said a person threw a Molotov cocktail-style object at the Safeway located in the 300 block of 40th Street, NE then fled the scene in a vehicle, again causing damage.

MPD and @ATFWashington seek the public's assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to Destruction of Property offenses that occurred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, in the District.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/IvecJKuAeI pic.twitter.com/xKhxQ3xkHO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 2, 2023

Around 3 AM last night I was woken up by a very loud explosion. Initially thought it was some dumb kid blowing up an M80, come to find out the Nike store next to me got fire bombed. https://t.co/Ddt2l3zjv5 — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) July 2, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: MULTIPLE BUSINESSES HIT WITH EXPLOSIVE DEVICE-MOLOTOV COCKTAIL: @DCPoliceDept is investigating incidents with multiple businesses being hit with some type of molotov cocktail/explosive device between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. this morning. 1/2 https://t.co/kqjecpbCom — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) July 2, 2023

Loud explosion noise heard at 4:30am here at Rhode Island Row/Ave Metro Stop. Truist bank glass is shattered and a fireman says there was an “incident at the bank” MPD is now blocking off the street @PoPville pic.twitter.com/wA0vPz6YHi — Amanda Koski (@AJKoski16) July 2, 2023

The city isn’t as safe as it used to be, which is another story. Let’s hope authorities nab the suspect soon.