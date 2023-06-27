Joe Biden: 'I Sold a Lot of State Secrets'

Did Joe Biden admit to selling state secrets? It’s all there in the official White House transcript. Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi last week. During a meeting between Modi, Biden, and CEOs of tech companies, Biden had this to say to kick it off (via White House):

BIDEN (last week): "I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things..." pic.twitter.com/eyEaQEevRp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023

Official White House transcript: pic.twitter.com/1E6SF5dSMf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2023





Okay. We — I was just thanking the — anyway, I started off without you, and I sold a lot of state secrets and a lot of very important things that we shared. (Laughter.) Now, all kidding aside — look, we’re teaming up to design and develop new technologies that are going to transform the lives of our people around the world. And together, we’re lifting the private and public partners to make this possible, including launching a new program between India and America — American astronauts, Indian astronauts, and entrepreneurs, scientists, students.

He was kidding, so we’re expected to treat this as an ‘Uncle Leo’ moment, though under Trump, any joke was taken as a degradation of the presidency, even precursors to war. I’ll never forget how the establishment media was convinced his Twitter account activity would spark a nuclear war.

Is this senility or Joe Biden being ballsy, for lack of a better term, because he knows he’s never going to be charged for any crime, not over the failed China deal which ex-associate Tony Bobulinski revealed in 2020 or the even more incriminating bribery operation, where the co-founder of Burisma Holdings, Mykola Zlochevsky, paid him $5 million, part of another shady government access arrangement? The FBI has a confidential informant who alleges that Zlochevsky has a ledger of the payments and recordings of phone calls. Hunter is involved, too, and Zlochevsky is allegedly a Russian intelligence asset.

Is he flaunting his crimes in front of us or just being grossly irresponsible given the allegations lobbed against him, his crack cocaine disgrace of a son, and that entire messed up family?