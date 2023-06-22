What Is the DeSantis Strategy?
Tipsheet

Liberal Commentator Uses Titanic Submersible Story to Wish Death Upon Justice Alito

Matt Vespa
June 22, 2023
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

God, they are unspooled. It takes a lot of hate and mental health issues to morph a submersible story into a death wish against a sitting Supreme Court justice. That’s what Elie Mystal, the justice correspondent for The Nation, a left-wing magazine, did concerning ongoing efforts to rescue the five men trapped near the Titanic wreck. The seacraft disappeared Sunday, though banging sounds were detected on sonar last night. Yet, time is running out. OceanGate, which takes the uber-wealthy on these expeditions, has the only five-person submersible capable of making the 12,500-foot journey beneath the waves. It costs $250,000 per head. Mystal hoped Justice Alito’s next luxury trip was to see the Titanic. This tweet was in response to the earth-shattering news that the jurist went fishing: 

How is this not worthy of a suspension on Twitter? The intent is clear. Then again, Democrats and the liberal media exhibited a blasé attitude when protesters swarmed their houses after the Dobbs ruling reversed Roe v. Wade. Some even faced credible assassination threats, but that’s the Left. If they can’t get you on their side, the punishment is death. Imagine if someone had tweeted this about Ruth Bader Ginsburg if she were still alive. There would be outrage, and Elon would have to endure another round of attacks from the liberal press. We all know this to be true.

It's nothing to get too crazed about, but always remind left-wingers who the real violent agitators are when they bring up January 6 or other incidents to cast conservatives as quasi-domestic terrorists for being anti-abortion, pro-liberty, and pro-economic growth.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

