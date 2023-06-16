Liberal Media Goes After FBI Agent Who Testified for Republicans in DOJ Weaponization Hearing

The FBI is pushing back against the narrative that they’re a corrupt and biased agency working overtime to protect Joe Biden and the Democrats while leading the charge to jail Donald Trump. They’re failing miserably as the game is over. The public trust in the FBI, our most preeminent domestic intelligence and law enforcement agency, is probably irreparably damaged after the Russian collusion hoax was exposed in the Durham Report.

House Republicans moved to create a select subcommittee on the weaponization of the federal government, which has driven liberals up the wall. Last month, three FBI whistleblowers came forward to testify about what they saw was amiss inside the J. Edgar Hoover Building. The FBI allegedly, though unsurprisingly, comes down hard on those who go against the bureau. This case was no different. One of the agents who testified for Republicans, Garret O’Boyle, is now the target of such reported retribution, with a leak that he mishandled sensitive information. NBC News had the story, which dropped on the same day as Donald Trump’s indictment from the investigation into his controversy over classified materials (via NBC News):

Garret O’Boyle, an FBI agent who was presented in a public hearing by House Republicans as a whistleblower, was suspended by the bureau because internal investigators had concluded that he leaked sensitive investigative information to the right-wing group Project Veritas, according to a bureau official. House Democrats now accuse O'Boyle of lying to the committee and are referring the matter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to a letter obtained by NBC News. Lawmakers learned about the reason for O'Boyle's suspension, which was previously unreported, in testimony that Jennifer Moore, the FBI’s executive assistant director for human resources, provided to the House Judiciary Committee's Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Parts of her testimony are included in a letter top Democrats on the Judiciary and Weaponization panels wrote to Garland, alleging that O’Boyle lied to the committee about leaking information before he was suspended. In the letter, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands, detail several instances when O'Boyle, in interviews with committee staff and in the panel’s public hearing, denied that he had leaked FBI information to the media. O’Boyle testified that he made Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who chairs the Weaponization subcommittee, aware of his suspension and had provided him with the letter informing him of the FBI’s decision. O’Boyle described the charge as nothing more than an allegation and claimed that he never provided anyone outside the agency with nonpublic information before he was suspended. […] In response to the letter, a spokesperson for O’Boyle told NBC News that O’Boyle denies any claim that he lied about his suspension to the committee or that he leaked sensitive information to any media outlet. Republicans pointed to a portion of the transcript that was not included in the Democrats’ letter. In that section, Moore declined to say if the bureau still believes O’Doyle was the subject of the Project Veritas interview, saying she could not discuss the investigation. “Democrats are so desperate to distract from Justice Department wrongdoing that they’re willing to embarrass themselves with frivolous attacks on brave FBI whistleblowers,” Russell Dye, a spokesperson for the Weaponization subcommittee, said in a statement. “Garret O’Boyle is a proud veteran and experienced law-enforcement officer who has served our nation with honor and distinction. His only crime was speaking out about FBI abuses, and because he exercised his conscience, shameless Democrats now seek to smear his name.” O'Boyle testified before the Weaponization subcommittee last month at a hearing focused on alleged anticonservative bias at the FBI. He testified alongside two other self-proclaimed FBI whistleblowers whose security clearances were suspended because their conduct in Jan. 6 cases brought into question their allegiance to the U.S., a bureau official wrote to Congress.

That’s rich. But the system from which the bureau could launch attacks against their enemies or enable a pivot in the media narrative no longer works. They tried to do the same with the FD-1023 report, which the FBI uses to file information from confidential human sources about the alleged Biden bribery scheme. Joe Biden was allegedly paid $5 million from Burisma Holdings in 2015-16; Hunter Biden also got $5 million. The bureau tried to hide this document, refusing to turn it over, but contempt charges forced them to hand over the file to members of House Oversight. It’s an incriminating document that never got its due in the spotlight because Trump was indicted in the aforementioned classified document probe that same day. I know the timing of these indictments is incredible. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) tried to sell the FBI’s spin, which is that Trump-appointed Attorney General William Barr ended the investigation due to a lack of evidence. Not true. He referred it to the US attorney’s office in Delaware. Raskin also said this report was based on allegations by Rudy Giuliani, which was also refuted. The source, who fears death should his or her identity be revealed, has been used since the Obama administration.

The point is the FBI’s spin shop is no longer effective because no one believes them. If anything, more Americans are learning that the FBI is covering for Biden. A recent hearing from the Senate Judiciary Committee was a shambles for FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, who was grilled over the bureau’s Russian collusion antics, including illegal FISA spy warrants on Trump associates during the 2016 election. Abbate also said he has “no idea” about the alleged recordings the Biden briber, Mykola Zlochevsky, reportedly made during his conversations with the then-vice president. The FBI redacted Biden’s name and involvement in the FD-1023 that was turned over to Congress. The FBI said it was to protect their sources. What does redacting Biden’s name have to do with that? We’re witnessing a cover-up. It’s this sort of office environment that the three FBI whistleblowers are trying to present and the bureau is trying to discredit. Still, their old media operations, which sold Russian collusion nonsense, are defunct and ineffective for lying too much.