Tractor Supply Makes Stunning Announcement After Conservative Backlash Over Woke Corporate Policies

After weeks of a campaign exposing Tractor Supply’s commitment to causes antithetical to its customer base’s values, the company has reversed course.

“We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them,” the company said in a post on X after a three-week effort by Robby Starbuck shining a light on Tractor Supply’s far-left positions and activities.

“We have taken this feedback to heart,” Tractor Supply continued, noting that moving forward, the company will only be involved in activities and donations directly tied to their business.

For instance, this means we will: 1. No longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign 2. Refocus our Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring, networking and supporting the business 3. Further focus on rural America priorities including ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor and stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities like pride festivals and voting campaigns 4.Eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment 5. Withdraw our carbon emission goals and focus on our land and water conservation efforts

Statement from Tractor Supply pic.twitter.com/ZMweR8JVuy — Tractor Supply (@TractorSupply) June 27, 2024

Starbuck and many others celebrated the victory.

A massive victory and a massive turning point in the fight to end wokeness in the workplace, dismantle DEI and eliminate ESG:



My team and I have spent so much time on this story to bring sanity back to corporate America and I can’t tell you how pleased I am to see this response… https://t.co/ZIpzBPK7K0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 27, 2024

Tractor Supply’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion page has now been replaced with a photo of a @TractorSupply store. Fantastic. I’m told all the woke stuff will be gone soon.



Proof: https://t.co/lz6Xp10k9F pic.twitter.com/Vq0uyUOqKI — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 27, 2024

Huge news. Tractor Supply lost over $2 BILLION in just one week because of @robbystarbuck exposé. Suddenly, they've reversed course.



This shows that corporations pledge allegiance to only one thing: money.



On behalf of all sane people, thank you Robby! https://t.co/42fU2Uf4H1 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 27, 2024

This is the email that every @TractorSupply employee received from CEO @hallawton to explain their response to my reporting about wokeness at the company.



He admits they "veered off course" and lost balance with the values of their customers.



I have to give Hal credit for… pic.twitter.com/3MkUVKHZnB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 27, 2024







