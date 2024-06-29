Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on Progressives at Academic Conference
So Much for Biden Being More Trusted to Defend Democracy
Tucker Carlson Annihilates Liberal Reporter in Australia
Was This the Sign That the NYT Editorial Board Was Going to Push...
Why an Axios Reporter Took Something Of a Victory Lap on CNN After...
Post-Debate Post Mortem: The Press Is Not Handling the Joe Biden Debate Performance...
Mike Johnson: Trump & Biden's Face Off Was 'The Greatest Mismatch in the...
Why We Hate Each Other
Putting North Carolina Education Back on the Right Track
Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After...
Obama Acknowledges Biden's 'Bad Debate Night,' But Defends Him Anyway
Nearly Half of Americans Think the Democratic Party Should Nominate Someone Other Than...
The Biden Agenda in His Own Words
US Missiles Strike Crimea: A Tale of Dysfunction, Danger, and Doom
Tipsheet

Tractor Supply Makes Stunning Announcement After Conservative Backlash Over Woke Corporate Policies

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 29, 2024 8:30 AM
Photo: Business Wire

After weeks of a campaign exposing Tractor Supply’s commitment to causes antithetical to its customer base’s values, the company has reversed course.

“We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them,” the company said in a post on X after a three-week effort by Robby Starbuck shining a light on Tractor Supply’s far-left positions and activities. 

Advertisement

“We have taken this feedback to heart,” Tractor Supply continued, noting that moving forward, the company will only be involved in activities and donations directly tied to their business. 

For instance, this means we will:

1. No longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign

2. Refocus our Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring, networking and supporting the business

3. Further focus on rural America priorities including ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor and stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities like pride festivals and voting campaigns

4.Eliminate DEI roles and retire our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment

5. Withdraw our carbon emission goals and focus on our land and water conservation efforts

Starbuck and many others celebrated the victory. 

Recommended

Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement



Tags: WOKENESS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
Tucker Carlson Annihilates Liberal Reporter in Australia Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Goes Scorched Earth on Progressives at Academic Conference Matt Vespa
Did Trump Lose the Presidency With This Debate? Mark Lewis
Biden Officials Turn Their Backs on Each Other After Disastrous Debate Performance Sarah Arnold
So Much for Biden Being More Trusted to Defend Democracy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ted Cruz Has a New Prediction on the Chances Biden Is Replaced After The Debate Rebecca Downs
Advertisement