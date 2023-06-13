Did May's Inflation Report Just Upend the Fed's Interest Rate Decision?
Tipsheet

Wait, That's How CNN Fact-Checked Trump’s Claim About His Indictment Being Politically Motivated?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 13, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

 It’s not a new claim, but Donald Trump is correct in accusing the legal actions against him as politically motivated. There are two competing camps here. One is that the legal actions are meant to pressure him to quit the 2024 race, though another argument is to be made that these indictments are intended to infuriate the GOP base. It’s a move that will consolidate support around the former president, ushering him to be nominated as the official 2024 nominee for the Republican Party. The Democrats want this, as they feel he’s easier to beat than Ron DeSantis. 

The overarching theme is that the Justice Department and the FBI have been off the rails for years. What keeps them in the shade, hidden from any accountability, is that the media provides Iron Dome-like protection. Watch how CNN fact-checked Trump’s claim about the politically motivated indictments—they quoted President Biden as a source. Sister Toldjah has more

As much as we’d all like to, it’s been impossible to avoid the biased mainstream media coverage of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, what with so-called “reporters” pitching fits over the Trump-appointed judge in the case, and ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos having meltdowns after being challenged by a Trump lawyer and then later Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the latter of who brought up the two-tier system of justice issue many conservatives have complained about for years. 

And on the eve of Trump’s arraignment in Miami, it’s only getting worse. 

Take, for instance, CNN political correspondent Sara Murray, who during a Monday segment on the indictment and allegations that the indictment was politically motivated actually used President Joe Biden’s denial as part of their “fact check” on the claim: 

That’s some North Korean state media nonsense right there. 

Trump’s claim that the Biden administration is committing a politically motivated case against him is false because…Joe Biden said so.’

And because CNN has sucked the life out of me, I can only share what the ladies of The View had to say about the indictment. The Friday broadcast was pre-taped, so there was a delay to their river of madness: 

Okay, I lied; I’ll end with this: First, Ana Navarro, we didn’t need the 50 Shades of Grey quips there. Second, Hillary Clinton got away with mishandling classified material, hence the two-tier system of justice dichotomy we have going about in this case. 

