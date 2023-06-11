Actress Calls Ron DeSantis a 'Grand Wizard' at Tony Awards

Ron DeSantis lived rent-free among those attending the Tony Awards. It shouldn’t shock us by now. It’s the crowd of snobby liberal elitists, drama queens, and those who don’t interact with real people daily. These people hate us—and the reception to how this actress characterized the Florida governor says it all. Denee Benton, a presenter at the ceremony, decided to pull the trite act of calling DeSantis racist, referring to him as the “grand wizard” of the state before correcting herself in a poorly disguised faux gaffe.

The crowd went wild, a cathartic release for an audience non-too pleased with how DeSantis has owned Disney, who decided to go to war with the governor’s office over a bill that prevents teachers from going off the rails regarding frank discussions about gender and sexuality. In liberal circles, it’s erroneously called the “Don’t say gay” bill. The liberal media outrage over this legislation at the time of passage lasted a couple of days until they figured out that Florida voters strongly supported the bill. He's also a 2024 candidate, so he must be attacked by default.

On the Tony Awards on CBS, actress Denee Benton announces award for outstanding HS theatre teacher. She wisecracked "I am certain the current Grand Wizard -- I'm sorry...governor of my home state of Florida" (wild screams, applause) will rename the town Plantation, Florida. pic.twitter.com/YsceE5B8QR — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 12, 2023

Actress Denée Benton refers to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as "grand wizard" at the 76th Annual Tony Awards:



Here are some other remarks made during the awards, hat tip to Jon Gabriel with the funniest quote tweet that summarized all the drama here:

Finally, a gay man succeeds in musical theater. https://t.co/HzJtpKUqaC — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 12, 2023

On the Tony Awards on CBS, Alex Newell wins first Tony for an openly non-binary actor: “Thank you for seeing me, Broadway! I should not be up here. As a queer, nonbinary, fat, black little baby from Massachusetts." [Applause] pic.twitter.com/hqp0jyRKv5 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 12, 2023

On the Tony Awards on CBS, Best Musical Director winner Michael Arden: "To our beautiful trans non-binary queer youth, know that your queerness is what makes you beautiful and powerful. Everyone in this room sees you and needs you and will fight alongside you, and we will win!" pic.twitter.com/1jjPmpbLFw — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 12, 2023

On the Tony Awards on CBS, playwright Suzan-Lori Parks celebrates her award by thanking her actors: "They played every night like there was no tomorrow. They showed up livin' large in a world that often does not the likes of us living -- at all!"



Who wants them dead?? pic.twitter.com/LUGzVm9lI1 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 12, 2023

It’s all so tiring, but nothing we haven’t heard before.