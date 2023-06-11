They Will Turn On You
Tipsheet

Actress Calls Ron DeSantis a 'Grand Wizard' at Tony Awards

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 11, 2023 11:50 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Ron DeSantis lived rent-free among those attending the Tony Awards. It shouldn’t shock us by now. It’s the crowd of snobby liberal elitists, drama queens, and those who don’t interact with real people daily. These people hate us—and the reception to how this actress characterized the Florida governor says it all. Denee Benton, a presenter at the ceremony, decided to pull the trite act of calling DeSantis racist, referring to him as the “grand wizard” of the state before correcting herself in a poorly disguised faux gaffe. 

The crowd went wild, a cathartic release for an audience non-too pleased with how DeSantis has owned Disney, who decided to go to war with the governor’s office over a bill that prevents teachers from going off the rails regarding frank discussions about gender and sexuality. In liberal circles, it’s erroneously called the “Don’t say gay” bill. The liberal media outrage over this legislation at the time of passage lasted a couple of days until they figured out that Florida voters strongly supported the bill. He's also a 2024 candidate, so he must be attacked by default. 

Here are some other remarks made during the awards, hat tip to Jon Gabriel with the funniest quote tweet that summarized all the drama here:

It’s all so tiring, but nothing we haven’t heard before.

