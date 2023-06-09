NYT Reporter Highlights Something Peculiar About One of the Charges in Trump Classified Doc Case

'Freudian Slip': Nancy Mace Torches Biden's Reaction to Bribery Allegations
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 09, 2023 6:30 AM
We all saw it coming. Donald Trump was indicted Thursday night in the classified document investigation. We know it’s a witch hunt, and the whole affair was spearheaded by anti-Trump zealots in the highly political Biden Department of Justice. We can shout all we want—Trump is still indicted, and a trial date will be set. 

 If it’s slated for next year, Trump will be saddled with multiple trials, one more ludicrous than the other. However, it’s hard to see how the Republican Party can run effectively with their presumptive frontrunner under indictment. Should Trump win the nomination again, how can the GOP campaign without being peppered with questions about Trump? I’m referring to the races down ticket. The voters will settle that question. As for the charges, that’s another issue: who’s leaking details of the indictment? 

Unsurprisingly, this investigative team has more leaks than the Iraqi Navy, but some of what we learned Thursday night shouldn’t have been disclosed. Also, as Katie noted, this indictment dropped just as we discovered smoking gun evidence that Joe Biden was involved in a bribery scheme. 

Trump faces several charges, including making false statements and conspiracy to obstruct. 

“Our understanding from two sources is that the seven counts against Trump include conspiracy to obstruct and willful retention of documents,” wrote New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. “A third charge is false statements, according to sources familiar with the indictment,” she added. 

Yet, Haberman highlights a crucial part of one of the reported indictments. 

“It's important to note that one of the charges is conspiracy to obstruct. That requires two people.” 

So, who else is being charged and will be next to Trump in the courtroom? Does this person have the stomach to take on the Biden DOJ? I ask because a massive government agency with unlimited resources is quite an opponent, one that could force this other person, whoever they are, to try and hash out a deal, making for more drama.  

Also, violations of the Espionage Act have been floated around. Keep an eye on that, too. 

