Maryland Dem: Muslims Not Supporting LGBT Textbooks Makes Them White Supremacists

A local Democrat is trying to spark a culture war between the Muslim and LGBT communities, which exposes a significant crack in the voter base Democrats are trying to maintain for future elections. Kristin Mink, a Montgomery County, Maryland council member, took umbrage with many Muslim families trying to opt their children out of lessons they say violate their faith. The throwdown occurred at a school board meeting. Mink was adamant that the textbooks, which repeatedly feature graphic sexual material, aren’t infringing on anyone’s religious liberties, chalking it up to an equity lesson. It’s not just conservatives who are outraged about having what is arguably gay porn in our schools. Even worse, Mink smeared the local Muslim community, equating them to white supremacists for opposing the textbooks. And yes, these materials are geared toward lower school students (via Breitbart) [emphasis mine]:

Muslims in Montgomery County protesting against LGBT books in school. The other side appears all white, mostly women.



Selling immigrants on hating liberals would be the easiest thing in the world to do if conservatives had a real interest in winning. pic.twitter.com/EeuXmnOaC5 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 6, 2023





A Maryland Democrat said Muslim families have sided with “white supremacists” for speaking out against LGBTQQIAAP2S+ materials being taught in the classroom. The comment came from Democrat Kristin Mink, a member of the Montgomery County Council for District 5, during a school board meeting on Tuesday night. “This issue has, unfortunately, does put… some Muslim families on the same side of an issue as White supremacists and outright bigots,” said Mink. “I would not put you in the same category as those folks, although, you know, it’s complicated because they’re falling on the same side of this particular issue.” According to Fox News, she made the comment after “Muslim children from the district spoke out against their parents’ inability to opt them out of lessons they deemed violated their faith.” Mink further argued that Muslim parents have no right to opt their children out of textbooks highlighting LGBTQQIAAP2S+ issues. “That is equity,” said Mink. “That’s not an infringement on, you know, particular religious freedoms, just as we cannot allow folks to opt out of teachings about evolution.” […] Ibrahim Raziuddin, a 2023 graduate from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), testified that he disagreed with the curriculum being all-inclusive. “Although the introduction of texts and discussions related to transgenderism and LGBTQ+ may support MCPS’s mission to be all-inclusive… I don’t believe my first-grade and third-grade cousins are prepared to read and discuss such issues,” said Ibrahim.

Again, while some are outright against these materials for many reasons, most of the opposition is grounded in the fact that these subjects are not appropriate for first graders. They’re not for children; what is it hard for left-wingers to comprehend? Common sense and, overall, what is appropriate in front of children is conspicuously absent in the minds of liberals. But also, this division showcases the major chasm that could grow should the Left keep trying to force LGBT porn in schools. Say what you will about conservative Christians, but the Muslim community isn’t the most receptive to LGBT and women’s issues. You can’t keep a coalition like together if one side thinks gays should be put to death and women be treated as second-class citizens, but criticizing Islam is bigoted or something. We should avoid this and watch from afar because things will boil over. You need to give it time.