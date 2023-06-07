A Key Piece of Evidence Is Potentially Missing in Elliot Page's Alleged Hate Crime Story

It shouldn’t come to this, but if there’s one person to blame for casting doubt on alleged hate crimes, it’s Jussie Smollett. The former Empire star destroyed his career after he hired two Nigerian brothers to stage a fake racially motivated assault on the actor. The script for the fake crime called for the two brothers to hurl anti-gay slurs at Smollett, a member of the LGBT community, pour bleach on him, and then put a noose around his neck.

“This is MAGA country” became a punchline since Smollett staged the attack in the very Democrat-run city of Chicago. It was treated as national news, with Elliot Page, then known as Ellen Page, talking about it during an interview with Late Show host Stephen Colbert on January 31, 2019. White progressives believed this fantastical tale. The black community was silent because, as comedian Dave Chappelle said, they knew this guy was lying.

The claim just happens to coincide with a book release so we can be extra sure its not at all made up for publicity reasons. 🙄 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 6, 2023

Let me guess

These were the attackers, right? pic.twitter.com/Yr5Riuzex5 — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) June 6, 2023

But did they take your subway sandwich? — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) June 6, 2023

With Page, the actor recently released a memoir revealing some Hollywood gossip and the Juno star’s journey to coming out as lesbian and then transgender. Yet, last year, the actor was verbally assaulted in West Hollywood and subjected to transphobic slurs (via NY Post):

Actor Elliot Page has shared he was verbally attacked and threatened by a crazed transphobic man — who shouted that he was the reason “I need a gun” in Los Angeles last year. Page, 36, was standing on a corner in West Hollywood on his way to the Pink Dot convenience store when the enraged and hateful stranger approached him, shouting obscenities, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I’m going to f–king gay bash you, fa—t,” the man yelled, forcing the actor to bolt toward the store in fear. Employees at the Pink Dot escorted a terrified Page into the shop, but the man allegedly followed him and stood at the store’s doorway. “This is why I need a gun,” the maniac reportedly yelled at Page through the glass door.

Okay, again, a quick Google search would reveal that West Hollywood is an LGBT bastion. As some on social media noted, this story happens to tumble out when the book tour is about to commence.

“I’m going to f**king gay bash you” is an oddly specific diatribe. Page reportedly no longer feels safe in Los Angeles, which is eye-roll-worthy. If a liberal feels uncomfortable in a city dominated by Democrats virtually since Kennedy was president, no place is safe. Is it a hoax? Maybe, maybe not. But there have been too many too-good-to-be-true stories on this front to take things at face value anymore.

Also, there appears to be a security camera at the Pink Dot. Where's the footage?

By no means am I trying to discredit the story of Elliot Page getting attacked at the West Hollywood Pink Dot, but shouldn't there be footage? pic.twitter.com/5aeCVhKce7 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 6, 2023



