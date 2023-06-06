Colorado Is Home to Probably the Most Unconstitutional Anti-Gun Push in Years

It’s sucks because I’m a fan of actress Lake Bell, but this group she’s part of and their cause is off-the-wall crazy, promoting anti-gun policies that will never pass constitutional muster. It’s probably the most brazen and unconstitutional push from this side of the aisle in years. They’ve always tip-toed around the all-out ban, either opting to prohibit certain magazines or pushing for a ban on a class of weapons whose broad definition includes most that are in common use by civilians. Not here—these ladies want an all-out ban nationwide, they’re calling for it, and the test balloon will be released in Colorado. While the state has a Democratic governor, Jared Polis, we’re lucky he and his office are smart enough to avoid these publicity gimmicks, saying he’s not going to issue an executive order or push for any legislation that will have the shelf life of 30 seconds with the courts to satisfy the rabid anti-gunners in America.

Bell was joined by lefty writer Samantha Schacher, who went on a bizarre tangent about how banning firearms is akin to our abolition of slavery. Both women claimed that the Constitution is a living document (via Newsbusters):





On Monday, CNN This Morning gave a signal boost to the radical anti-gun rights group “Here 4 the Kids,” with internet journalist/Daily Blast Live co-host Samantha Schacher and actress/director Lake Bell attempting to gain support for their dream of banning ALL firearms in America. The former went so far as to equate banning guns to banning slavery and the subsequent civil rights movement. After CNN co-anchor Poppy Harlow allowed the pair to push their cause for nearly three minutes (2:50) uninterrupted, bragging about their sit-ins in Colorado, she huffed at how Democratic Governor Jared Polis flatly rejected their liberal fantasies as “unconstitutional” […] Schacher bloviated about how their movement was supposedly going to “shape a new social norm” where people can be more publically anti-gun rights. “A lot of people are afraid to say the quiet parts out loud that more guns equal more death. We are so ingrained in gun culture in this country that it's hard to say that and acknowledge it out loud,” she lamented … on a national newscast. Citing a USA Today poll, Schacher proclaimed “64 percent of Americans … want gun reform,” which she took to mean a ban on ALL firearms. But as The Reload’s Stephen Gutowski (a winner of the MRC’s Bulldog Award) noted on Twitter, the number of people who want to ban handguns in the U.S. was only about 18 percent according to Gallup. The asinine argument Schacher was making soon veered into the truly ridiculous (and arguably insulting) as she compared banning ALL guns to abolishing slavery. “[Firearm ownership is constitutional] but so was slavery. We abolished slavery. So, there's many things about the Constitution that can change -- amendments. It's meant to change,” she proclaimed. Bell was allowed to speak and she opined about how “you don't have to be a constitutional scholar to understand that the Constitution is a living document” and “It's up for evolution.” “That's our privilege as humans to evolve,” she bizarrely declared.

I think Ms. Schacher is coming down with altitude sickness. First, if you can’t properly read polls and the crosstabs, you might as well stay home. As Gutowski noted, support for reform ≠ ban.

Second, she can say and do all these things, no problem. But convincing two-thirds of Congress to agree to a gun ban is political fantasy land. Let’s say by some miracle, an amendment banning guns is agreed to in Congress. There’s no way three-fourths of the state legislatures would sign off on this progressive pipe dream. Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean we take a backseat to these insane ideas: push back on all fronts always.