Tipsheet

DeSantis' Comms Staffers Have Been Prepared to Handle Attacks from the Trump Camp

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 05, 2023 8:35 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

It’s been barely two weeks since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared his 2024 candidacy, but it feels like two years, given the non-stop attacks his team has faced from the Trump camp, which was expected. Yet, one thing that stands out is how prepared the DeSantis team was to neutralize everything hurled against the Florida Republican. Jeremy Redfern and Christina Pushaw specifically have been lethal at dismantling liberal media narratives against DeSantis, but also the embarrassingly heinous swipes delivered by the Trump social team. The number of Twitter community notes that have eviscerated the Trump communications team’s narratives have been brutal. Patently false posts have been distributed. And I have no clue as to why Trump’s team is using COVID as their primary attack strategy. 

Even worse, the motley crew running the Trump War Room thought that DeSantis voted to confirm FBI Director Christopher Wray, who up until recently was withholding key evidence related to the Biden family corruption probe. DeSantis was a congressman at the time—and the House doesn’t vote to confirm the FBI director. That would be the Senate, which circles back to who Trump is hiring as staffers and surrogates. They’re abysmal. Pushaw, whether you like her or not, was ready to handle anything that came her way, including aspects of her personal life. She dispensed with allegations that she had a criminal record with ease, as if she was expecting that haymaker before she entered the ring. 

 

We have a long way to go, and Trump’s staffers could easily turn this around and make things interesting. For now, Trump’s name recognition, being a former president, and the de facto leader of the Republican Party has given him a huge edge in the polls thus far, but DeSantis could chip away into this if Trump continues to go on these unhinged rants on Truth Social, which includes going after some of his most loyal staffers. He recently went after Kayleigh McEnany for allegedly misreporting a poll, the woman who would defend the Trump campaign on CNN against 12 or so liberals and get pummeled for it. She took many kicks to the teeth, but like a happy warrior, didn’t back down and proved to be one of the most reliable pro-Trump voices on the network. Trump’s team has a buffer given who their boss is but if this is a glimpse on how they’d fair attacking Joe Biden, despite all his flaws, they’ll overshoot the landing zone every time. It’s still early. Like sports, let’s see what halftime adjustments are made. There have to be changes because if this is it, we’re going to get killed.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

