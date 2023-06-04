NBC News' Peculiar Take on Musk Promoting an 'Anti-Transgender Video'
So, That's How the Jake Sullivan Intruder Snuck By the Secret Service
Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 168: Flawed Bible Characters Blessed by the Lord...
Former Obama Doctor: Biden 'Needs a Walker' Just to Maneuver Around
Woke Vs. Holy
Anti-White Racism, Or How I Came to Write “The War on Whites”
Time to End Gay Pride Month
American Elections Are Hardly Fraud-Proof
Friend or Pharisee? How Inclusivity Affects the Church.
Millennials Are Starting to Shift to the Right
Conservatives Are Winning In the Boycott Against Woke Companies
18 States Sue Biden As Illegal Aliens Enter the U.S., Reaping the Benefits...
Biden Signs Debt Ceiling Bill, Avoids Default By Two Days
Tipsheet

Here’s What Caused the Capitol Police to Shut Down a Children's Choir Singing the Star-Spangled Banner

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 04, 2023 7:05 AM

I saw the video but thought it would be wise to wait a bit in case this was a misunderstanding or someone jumping to conclusions. It was a little bit of both for the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir. The acoustics were terrific for this rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. The members of this troupe were inside the Capitol Rotunda but were interrupted by police officers who briefly shut down the performance. Yes, you read that right: the Capitol Police intervened.

Initial reports were that police told the choir the song might be offensive. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) described the event as “unacceptable” and hopes to see them again performing the national anthem inside the Capitol soon. Capitol Police said the incident was due to a “miscommunication” (via NY Post): 


The incident involving the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir and Capitol Police occurred on May 26 in the Capitol Building’s National Statuary Hall, as members of the Greenville, South Carolina-based chorus sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” 

Video footage of the event shows the conductor of the group, David Rasbach, cutting the young singers off before they could finish singing the patriotic tune. 

[…] 

Capitol Police told The Post on Friday that singing is not usually allowed in the building and that officers were not aware McCarthy had approved the performance. 

“Although popup demonstrations and musical performances are not allowed in the U.S. Capitol without the proper approval, due to a miscommunication, the U.S Capitol Police were not aware that the Speaker’s Office had approved this performance,” the agency said. “We apologize to the choir for this miscommunication that impacted their beautiful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner and their visit to Capitol Hill.”

Rasbach told The Daily Signal that the female officer insisted the singing was a demonstration and later alleged that “some people were offended” by the performance.

Recommended

Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays Derek Hunter

Who was offended by the performance? Communists? Terrorists? Liberals? Too bad. It’s the capital. It’s our national anthem. Please leave if that triggers you. Bring these kids back as soon as possible.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays Derek Hunter
NBC News' Peculiar Take on Musk Promoting an 'Anti-Transgender Video' Matt Vespa
Millennials Are Starting to Shift to the Right Sarah Arnold
So, That's How the Jake Sullivan Intruder Snuck By the Secret Service Matt Vespa
Time to End Gay Pride Month John Ullyot
Conservatives Are Winning In the Boycott Against Woke Companies Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays Derek Hunter