What's Hilarious About Gavin Newsom's Tweet About Conservatives

The man desperately wants to run for president but can’t. Joe Biden has filled that position, though Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has those aspirations. He’s still young, so don’t dismiss him yet. We could have a Newsom-Ocasio-Cortez primary battle in the future. As Joe Biden slips and falls everywhere, Newsom makes noise in an obvious ploy to build a national audience. California is a vast state with a massive economy that houses prominent cultural institutions. He has the means to do this, but one should not be chucking stones when his house is made of glass. Newsom fired his first salvo, taking swings at Texas and Florida by declaring California is the real free state at his party’s recent Re-Organizing State Convention.

Now, Newsom had this extended tweet where he was triggered by the supposed “far-right” takeover of America. With Democrats controlling the Senate and the White House, the hysterics do not comport with reality, but that’s the Democrats.

Here’s the tweet:

Let's take a moment to talk about this. There is a full-throated purge effort going on here by the far-right that we have not seen for decades. They are on a boycott binge and cancel crusade, trying to eliminate the existence of minority communities. Burning Flags. Banning Books. We have seen this before. And it’s happening everywhere, all across the country. Woke has become just another a dog whistle. We must continue to call out hate when we see it, as they keep trying to normalize it. If we go silent, this will only get worse. We cannot become numb to this.

There’s much to unpack here, but book bans happened in California. To Kill a Mockingbird was taken into custody by the thought police in 2020, and this isn’t the first time Newsom has been called out for this hypocrisy. Sit down, sir (via Newsweek):





Schools in Burbank will no longer be able to teach a handful of classic novels, including Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, following concerns raised by parents over racism. Middle and high school English teachers in the Burbank Unified School District received the news during a virtual meeting on September 9. Until further notice, teachers in the area will not be able to include on their curriculum Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men, Theodore Taylor's The Cay and Mildred D. Taylor's Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry.

We read books in California, says Newsom, except the ones we don’t allow because…feelings. Book Ban Gavin is showing his stupidity again.